Devin White said he wanted to go down as the greatest linebacker in LSU history.

It was a legacy he could have probably secured with a return for his senior season, with another All-American season. Not surprisingly, though, White opted for the NFL draft and the huge piles of cash waiting on the other side of that on-stage hung with Commissioner Roger Goodell reserved for all first-round draft picks.

Maybe it was the sight of all that money Sean Payton brought into the Saints locker room last week that did it.

Seriously, there is little doubt White was leaning toward turning pro long before Payton’s motivational stunt, or long before Monday night’s looming deadline to declare for the draft. But you could tell in his words leading up to LSU’s appearance in the Fiesta Bowl and immediately after that he was torn about staying or going.

White’s place in LSU football lore was certainly a consideration. And the parade of LSU defensive starts who decided to return for the 2019 season — fellow linebacker Michael Divinity, cornerback Kristian Fulton and defensive linemen Breiden Fehoko and Rashard Lawrence — could not have made things much easier. They were all pulled back by the lure of being part of a potentially great Tigers team this fall. Heck, even cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is staying.

But money talks. Loudly. That and the always menacing specter of a major injury before you can reach the cashier’s window. White, unlike former LSU All-American cornerback Greedy Williams, brushed all that aside to play in the Fiesta Bowl against UCF.

But the buck stopped there. Now the big bucks start flowing his way.

White’s decision is an understandable one. While not projected to go as high in the draft as Williams, a top-five pick, White could well go in the top half of the first round. Two mock drafts Monday from The Sporting News and NBCSports.com had him going with the 11th overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Is White one of the best LSU linebackers ever? Without question. He is the first ever to win the Butkus Award given annually to the nation’s best at his position and just the ninth Tigers linebacker ever to make first-team All-American. And given our human nature to think the latest is always the greatest (LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan? Sorry, no.), White will be at the top of a lot of Tiger fans lists for the foreseeable future.

But is he better than Michael Brooks, who for my money is the most talented linebacker ever at LSU? Is he better than Bradie James? How about Albert Richardson, still LSU’s all-time leading tackler?

And what about the All-American who may one day come to LSU and decide that he will put off the NFL and play for the Tigers for all four seasons? Maybe it won’t happen given the current culture of players going out early and earlier, but it could.

Here is one thing that White could do to cement his top tier Tiger linebacker status: go pro and attack the NFL with the same drive and determination that brought to the college game. Have a long and productive career. Make many Pro Bowls and All-Pro lists. Then pose smiling next to a bronze bust of himself one day in Canton, Ohio. It is the guys like Dick Butkus and Ray Lewis that White once said he is pursuing along with the running back and quarterbacks. Now the chase goes to another level.

But for now, money can’t buy everything. That legacy thing — chump change perhaps compared to the millions about to come White’s way, but something he said was important to him — is a work that he leaves behind unfinished.