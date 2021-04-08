In three years at LSU, Javonte Smart showed steady improvement in some important statistical categories from his first season to his third.

The most important were the strides he made in his scoring averages and field-goal percentages, which increased each year in his career with his hometown university.

Those numbers were enough to make the 6-foot-4 combo guard from Scotlandville High School put his name in the NBA draft, which wasn’t exactly a surprise since he also explored his options after his first two seasons.

Smart, who received valuable intel from NBA front-office execs and scouts last spring before making the decision to return to school, made his intentions known in a social media post Thursday.

"First I want to thank God for the many blessings upon me!" Smart wrote in the post. "To the LSU coaches, managers, and teammates (brothers), thank you for an amazing three years."

After getting valuable minutes at point guard and shooting guard as a freshman behind Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays, who both were All-Southeastern Conference first-team picks, Smart took over at the point the past two seasons and flourished.

This season, he ranked third on the team behind Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford in scoring 16.0 points a game.

Starting all 28 games he appeared in, Smart complemented his scoring with a strong all-around game that saw him average 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

He tied for ninth in the league in scoring and was third in assists.

'It's been an honor': LSU's Trendon Watford announces he will enter 2021 NBA draft After his first season at LSU a year ago, forward Trendon Watford tested the waters by putting his name in the NBA draft before deciding to re…

A second-team All-SEC selection this season, Smart shot 46.0% from the field and led the league in draining 40.2% of field-goal attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

He was the catalyst for Will Wade’s up-tempo offense, which led the conference with 81.8 points a game.

LSU ranked fifth in Division I in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to the metrics of well-respected national analyst Ken Pomeroy.

Smart was the conference’s top 3-point shooter by a wide margin as South Carolina’s AJ Lawson was next at 35.1% among those who had enough attempts to qualify; he was also an 85.7% free-throw shooter this season and connected on 83.6% for his career.

Smart matched his career-high in scoring with 29 points in a loss to Texas Tech on Jan. 30 and notched a career-best 11 assists in a crucial road win over Mississippi State on Feb. 10.

While playing in the shadow of Waters and Mays, he netted 11.1 points a game as a freshman and increased that to 12.5 as a sophomore and 16.0 as a junior.

Smart also shot 36.8% from the field as a freshman and upped that to 41.5% in 2020 and 46.0% this past season.

Two of his best performances this season came in the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

He almost willed his team to a win in the SEC tournament final with 21 points and five assists in a one-point loss to Alabama, then dropped in 27 points and had five assists in a second-round NCAA tournament setback to Michigan.

Smart would have been a part of three consecutive NCAA tournament teams if the 2020 season had not been canceled by the COVID pandemic as the Tigers certainly would have been in the 68-team field.

He helped LSU to a 28-7 record and a berth in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament in his first year in 2018, then served as the Tigers’ main floor leader when they went 21-10 in 2020 and 19-10 this season.

A three-time Gatorade Louisiana player of the year and three-time Louisiana Mr. Basketball honoree as chosen by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, Smart piled up 3,306 career points in leading Scotlandville to state titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

“I felt like coming back would be the best thing for me, just learning more,” Smart said of his decision to come back this season. “This year helped me learn a lot more about myself, and about just growing up as a man.”