The 2019 class was all about how much LSU could lock down the major talent inside Louisiana.

The 2020 class will be mostly about who the Tigers can land outside it.

Headlined by five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, a California native, the LSU coaching staff already has nine commitments for 2020, which gives them a No. 2 national ranking according to 247Sports.

"Next year is a great year for running backs around the country," Orgeron said Wednesday, and two five-star targets include the nation's No. 1 running back Zachary Evans from North Shore High in Houston, Texas, and the No. 2 running back Kendall Milton from Clovis, California.

Orgeron's recruitment of top linemen to fight the Tigers' battle in the trenches with teams like Alabama also ventures out of state. In 2019, LSU signed offensive guard Anthony Bradford out of Muskegon, Michigan. The top guard of 2020, Oak Park High's Justin Rogers, is also a Michigan native.

The focus is warranted.

There were six Louisiana players ranked within the top 120 recruits in 2019, according 247Sports Composite rankings, including Dunham School cornerback Derek Stingley, the nation's No. 3 overall prospect.

In 2020, there is one Louisiana player within that margin: Westgate High wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, the No. 66 overall recruit.

Some of the country's top talent is actually in the nation's capitol. Mekhail Sherman (the nation's No. 2 outside linebacker), Rakim Jarrett (No. 4 wide receiver), Greg Hudgins (No. 12 weak-side defensive end) and Mordecai McDaniel (No. 82 wide receiver) all attend St. John's College High School in Washington D.C.

Orgeron said the private catholic school is following the model of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — a boarding school where LSU's consensus All-American safety Grant Delpit attended.

"It's like one-stop shopping," Orgeron said. "There's so many players there. There's a lot of interest. We went there like three times to evaluate. I've only been there once. I sent (defensive coordinator) Dave Aranda there one time, and I sent (safeties coach) Bill Busch there another time. There's big interest there."

The 2020 class is also the first recruiting cycle in Orgeron's tenure that includes multiple commitments from elite quarterbacks like Georgia native Max Johnson (No. 5 pro-style) and Ponchatoula High's TJ Finley (No. 8 pro-style).

LSU went through the 2018 season with just two scholarship quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan, and the 2019 signing of Alabama native Peter Parrish will widen the margin to three for next season.

If Orgeron is able to keep two quarterbacks like Johnson and Finley, it could change the course of LSU's rocky quarterback history.

"That offers stability," Orgeron said.

Of course, there's also the continued recruiting battles over big men with Alabama, which won out Wednesday by signing Amite High defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher.

Texas native Brandard White, 2020's No. 5 defensive tackle, has offers from both the Tigers and Tide, as does Alexandria High's Jacobian Guillory, the nation's No. 11 defensive tackle.

LSU signed four defensive linemen in 2019, and the Tigers already have a head start on two more in 2020, with commitments from in-state tackles Jaquelin Roy (University High, No. 15 DT) and CamRon Jackson (Haynesville High, No. 24 DT).

RANKING LSU'S CLASSES

2019

247 Sports: 5 (behind Texas A&M and ahead of Oklahoma)

ESPN: 7 (behind Oregon and ahead of Michigan)

Rivals: 3 (behind Alabama and ahead of Texas)

2020

247 Sports: 2 (behind Alabama and ahead of Miami)

ESPN: 2 (behind Alabama and ahead of Miami)

Rivals: 2 (behind Alabama and ahead of Miami)