LSU baseball will look to rebound from a disappointing road trip last weekend.
After an 8-0 start to the season, the Tigers dropped all three during a weekend series against Texas.
Who's starting, how to watch and what to watch for as No. 9 LSU hosts Holy Cross on Wednesday at Alex Box Stadium.
WHO: Holy Cross at LSU
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7
RANKINGS: Holy Cross is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS: Holy Cross 1-10; LSU 8-3.
LIKELY STARTERS: Holy Cross — TBA; LSU – So. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 2 BB, 4 K)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Are the Tigers going to throw strikes? LSU pitchers struggled with command against Texas, allowing 24 free passes over the course of the series. The Tigers can't win games walking so many batters. It's a concern LSU talked about before the Texas series, but against a ranked opponent, it led to three straight loses.
LSU baseball left Texas defeated, motivated and knowing it must improve. The Tigers play again Wednesday night against Holy Cross.
Follow below for live updates. The module will refresh itself.
Can't see live updates below? Click here.