LSU first baseman Cade Beloso (24) makes the catch at first base following the bunt by Southern centerfielder Javeyan Williams (3), Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU baseball will look to rebound from a disappointing road trip last weekend.

After an 8-0 start to the season, the Tigers dropped all three during a weekend series against Texas.

WHO: Holy Cross at LSU

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7

RANKINGS: Holy Cross is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball.

RECORDS: Holy Cross 1-10; LSU 8-3. 

LIKELY STARTERS: Holy Cross — TBA; LSU – So. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 2 BB, 4 K)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Are the Tigers going to throw strikes? LSU pitchers struggled with command against Texas, allowing 24 free passes over the course of the series. The Tigers can't win games walking so many batters. It's a concern LSU talked about before the Texas series, but against a ranked opponent, it led to three straight loses.

