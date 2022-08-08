Five days into preseason camp, LSU continued to tinker Monday morning with the offensive line as it tries to find at least four new starters.

Near the beginning of a 30-minute viewing period, LSU used a combination of left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Tre’Mond Shorts, center Garrett Dellinger, right guard Miles Frazier and right tackle Anthony Bradford.

This was different from the first day of practice, when LSU started out with redshirt junior Charles Turner at center, redshirt junior Kardell Thomas at right guard and senior Cameron Wire at right tackle during a drill with the full offense.

Campbell and Shorts were the only players to appear on the first-team offensive line during two brief open sessions. LSU’s other three practices have been closed.

“It's in flux,” offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said. “We're still in the identification phase of, 'Who are the best five guys actually going to be?'”

LSU expected the process to take a couple weeks. Offensive line coach Brad Davis cross-trains players at multiple positions to create more options, and he needs time to properly evaluate everyone with so many openings, especially after multiple potential starters missed spring practice.

One of them was Dellinger. The sophomore, who played in 12 games with four starts last season, was limited during the spring while he recovered from shoulder surgery. LSU wants to see him at guard and center.

“Dellinger has a chance to either be a starter or add depth,” Denbrock said.

LSU will also try junior Marlon Martinez at center, head coach Brian Kelly said last week, along with Turner and freshman Fitzgerald West. Turner, who was the first-team center during spring practice, went second during the viewing period Monday. West was third.

Frazier and Bradford taking first-team reps did not come as a surprise. LSU has paired them together on the right side of the line, and they stepped in with a version of the full offense at one point during LSU’s first practice. Kelly said either one could play tackle or guard.

LSU also wants to give true freshman guard Emery Jones a chance to show what he can do. Kelly mentioned him as a newcomer who stood out on the first day, and Denbrock said he has “a lot of the traits we're looking for in an offensive lineman.”

“We're trying to get him in a position, even though there's some good numbers there, to prove whether he's ready to do the job or not,” Denbrock said.

Roll call

Already thin in the secondary, LSU practiced without cornerbacks Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Damarius McGhee and Jordan Toles. McGhee had limped off the field at practice last Thursday.

Linebacker DeMario Tolan and wide receivers Jack Bech, Chris Hilton Jr. and Jaray Jenkins also did not practice, though Hilton rode a stationary bike.

Bech has shin splints, Kelly said last week, and Tolan is recovering from a discectomy.