Mike Bianco reaffirmed his commitment to Ole Miss as part of a statement released by the school late Sunday night, effectively ending the possibility he will become LSU's next baseball coach.
"Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford," Bianco said. "I'm proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success."
Bianco, 54, had been considered in LSU's coaching search since the beginning of the process, sources said, and his name emerged as a primary candidate after Ole Miss lost in the NCAA super regionals last weekend. He interviewed Thursday, sources said.
But Bianco, who has coached at Ole Miss for 21 seasons, agreed to a new four-year contract extension — the maximum length in Mississippi — according to the statement.
"Mike Bianco is our head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, we look forward to seeing him lead Ole Miss to new heights," Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement.
"We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play. Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction."
Bianco had strong ties to LSU, making him an intriguing candidate. From 1988-89, Bianco played catcher at LSU, and he was the captain of the 1989 team, which finished third at the College World Series. As a result, Bianco received public support from many former LSU baseball players over the past week.
Bianco, who met his wife while they were students at LSU, later returned as the school’s pitching coach for five seasons under former LSU coach Skip Bertman. He then became the head coach at McNeese State before taking the job at Ole Miss in 2001.
During his tenure at Ole Miss, Bianco has become the program’s winningest coach with a 812-462-1 record. Ole Miss has reached one College World Series.
The Rebels' loss in the super regionals this season brought Bianco's record to 1-6 in super regionals. He made $1,190,000 per year at Ole Miss before incentives, according to his most recent contract, which would have ended in 2024.
One of Bianco's sons, Drew, is a junior infielder and outfielder for LSU.
Bianco's statement ensures LSU's search will narrow as it tries to replace Paul Mainieri, who retired after 15 seasons.
The school has already considered Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan, former Oregon State coach Pat Casey, Bianco and former TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle, who accepted the job at Texas A&M, sources said.
Along with Bianco, sources said LSU also interviewed East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin last Thursday. But LSU's search is expected to stretch into this week and possibly further, sources said, as athletic director Scott Woodward evaluates coaches at the College World Series.