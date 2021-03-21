INDIANAPOLIS — If there’s one thing Will Wade has talked about more than his team’s transition defense this season, it’s rebounding.
Whether it’s while previewing a game or talking about it in his postgame news conferences, it’s on his mind more often than not.
By the time LSU (19-9) takes the court at 6:10 p.m. Monday to tip off its second-round NCAA tournament game with Michigan (21-4) in Lucas Oil Stadium, Wade might be blue in the face from talking about it.
“Coach has put emphasis on rebounding, rebounding, rebounding,” said LSU forward Darius Days, who had 11 rebounds in a 76-61 first-round win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday.
“This is what we want to do. That’s what we did the other day, and that’s what we want to do (against Michigan).”
LSU destroyed the Bonnies on the glass 49-30 with Days, Trendon Watford and Aundre Hyatt all reaching double figures.
But St. Bonavenure isn’t Michigan, which is what has Wade concerned.
The Wolverines, the East region’s No. 1 seed, have a physical lineup that features 7-foot-1, 255-pound center Hunter Dickinson, 6-8 forward Brandon Johns and 6-9 guard Franz Wagner.
“They have some really big guys,” a wide-eyed Days said. “Rebounding is very big for us to win this game.”
Because he and his staff put everything into winning the St. Bonaventure game, Wade said it was a long night and early morning working on ways to try and keep Michigan away from the backboards on both ends of the court.
The key, he said, will be in keeping the ball out of the post and making Dickinson, the Big Ten freshman of the year, work harder to get close to the basket.
“When they get it into the post, not only do they have high-quality scoring opportunities, they’re going to get the offensive rebound," Wade said.
“Then, it’s just a matter of whether they make it or we foul them. … We have to find a way to keep that thing out of the post, keep them from getting deep position, keep them from being able to maneuver down there."
Michigan, which won the Big Ten regular-season title, picked off 37.5 rebounds a game and allowed 31.2. Its rebound margin of 6.3 is 28th out of 340 Division I teams.
Dickinson leads the team in scoring and rebounding, getting 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
Wagner gets 6.3 rebounds to go with his 12.7 points and star forward Isaiah Livers, who is sidelined with a stress fracture in his foot, averaged 6.0 rebounds.
Wade was hard-pressed when asked to compare Michigan with one of the Southeastern Conference teams LSU has faced this season.
“There’s nobody with their size, their physicality, their scheme,” he said. “The SEC is just different. Everybody’s got spaced-out bigs and long, athletic guys.
"SEC guys look like the kid (Osun Osunniyi) from St. Bonaventure. Teams just don’t have these big guys like that.”
Wade said Michigan’s players are much thicker, especially Dickinson, who bully their way inside like Missouri’s Jeremiah Tillmon. Yet, it’s still not the same.
“(Dickinson) is massive, there’s not players like him in the SEC just in terms of a big, physical low-post scorer,” Wade said. “He’s got great feel and you push him off the block, he makes a little 8- to 10-footer.”
He said the staff put part of the defensive game plan in during Sunday morning’s practice and they were going to work on it some more during a nighttime walkthrough.
The plan is to make sure Days doesn’t get worked over down low when Dickinson and his teammates barge into the paint area.
“We can’t leave him down there and expect him to battle all day with us having a whole lot of success,” Wade said.
In a perfect world, the 6-7 Days would get help from Watford, a 6-9 forward, and 6-7 forward Josh LeBlanc, and seldom-used 6-11, 255-pound center Josh Gray.
Days, however, is looking forward to the challenge of taking on Dickinson.
“This is going to be a very physical game, it’s going to be really, really fun,” he said. “Dickinson likes to lay on you, wedge you under, get deep post position and do his work inside. So it’s going to be a real good challenge for us.
“This is going to be a great one. Bring extra popcorn because it’s going to be a good one, yeah. Definitely, most definitely, it’s going to be a good game.”