LSU fans may think it unfair that their Tigers have to play Florida every season as their cross-divisional opponent. But truth be known, the Tigers and Gators have met every year since 1971, with Florida holding a slim 32-29-3 lead in the series. There is no denying, however, that this matchup has led to some memorable matchups like the ones below:
Oct. 25, 1958
LSU 10, Florida 7
Tommy Davis calmly boots a 36-yard field goal through the uprights in the final three minutes to lift the Tigers to a tense victory over the Gators. LSU moves from No. 3 to No. 1 in the AP poll, a spot the Tigers hold the rest of the season.
Oct. 2, 1982
LSU 24, Florida 13
The Tigers are a two-touchdown underdog to the No. 4 Gators in Gainesville — until Dalton Hilliard takes over. The freshman tailback tallies 207 yards total offense and all three LSU touchdowns as the Tigers beat their highest-ranked opponent in 16 years.
Oct. 11, 1997
LSU 28, Florida 21
The Tigers are 0-7-1 against No. 1 teams coming in, including a 56-13 loss in Gainesville a year earlier. This time LSU bolts to a 14-0 lead and hangs on thanks to Cedric Donaldson’s 31-yard interception return. “Now,” one LSU fan says afterward, “I can die happy.”
Oct. 6, 2007
LSU 28, Florida 24
A then-record Tiger Stadium crowd of 92,910 watches the drama unfold between the reigning (Florida) and future BCS champions (LSU). The Tigers rally twice from 10-point deficits, converting five fourth downs before Jacob Hester scores the winning touchdown on a 2-yard plunge with 1:09 remaining.
Oct. 9, 2010
LSU 33, Florida 29
Facing fourth-and-3 at the Florida 36, the Tigers fake a field goal as holder Derek Helton flips a pass over his shoulder — on a bounce — to kicker Josh Jasper. Jasper runs for a first down, setting up a 3-yard Jarrett Lee to Terrence Toliver touchdown pass three plays later.