Fayetteville, Ark. — The LSU Tigers had already entered their game against Arkansas without starting free safety John Battle, who was dressed out but unavailable due to an ankle injury he suffered the previous week against Alabama.
Then, on the Razorbacks’ final drive of the first half, starting left cornerback Kristian Fulton got awkwardly folded over while deflecting a pass in the end zone. Fulton was helped into the locker room, returned to the sideline in the second half, and he got his ankles taped up but never returned to the game.
Fulton was replaced by true freshman Kelvin Joseph, who gimped off the field in the middle of a drive in the third quarter and was replaced by nickel safety Kary Vincent.
Then Todd Harris, who, along with JaCoby Stevens, was filling in at free safety for Battle, went down with an injury at the start of the fourth quarter.
It was a brutal night for the Tigers secondary, which shuffled, shifted and made enough plays to hold off an Arkansas comeback Saturday night in a 24-17 victory at Razorback Stadium.
“I think (nose guard) Tyler Shelvin was the next safety out there — I’m joking,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We had a lot of guys hurt; but our guys responded well. I think most of the guys will come back, most of (the injuries) were ankles.”
Vincent, a 5-foot-10, 181-pound sophomore, helped seal the win when he made a one-handed interception in one-on-one coverage in the fourth quarter. It was Vincent’s first interception of the year, and LSU is now tied for second in that nation with 16 total interceptions.
“We had to rotate him out to the outside corner,” starting cornerback Greedy Williams said. “He came up, stepped in and filled some big shoes and made a play.”
Vincent, a member of LSU's Southeastern Conference champion 4x100 relay team last spring, was part of the defensive game plan early in the night. He came unblocked off the right edge on a blitz to sack Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey on the third play of the game.
Starting strong safety Grant Delpit sacked Storey on a similar blitz in the third quarter — a clear indication that LSU was trying to boost pressure on the erratic Storey, who entered the game with nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
"Yes. Yes we were," Orgeron said. LSU had three sacks, which were the most since the Tigers recorded four in a 36-16 win over Georgia on Oct. 13. "We had (Arkansas) in a lot of third down situations. (Defensive coordinator) Dave (Aranda) was dialing up some good blitzes that were coming through. He was beating their protections. I thought he did a good job calling today."
Through three quarters, LSU held Storey to 11 of 24 passing for 75 yards. Then, Storey threw two touchdown passes of 11 and 32 yards to tight end Cheyenne O'Grady to set the final score. The second touchdown came after Arkansas stopped LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire short on a fourth-and-1 run at the Razorbacks 25 — a decision that Orgeron said afterward that he wished had instead kicked a field goal.
“I feel like we got settled," Williams said. "We kind of laid back and thought the game was won. (Arkansas) came out, still executing on us, and we had to pick it up, because it still came down to a seven-point game.”
Williams also felt the game could have been put away earlier if he had been able to catch a few passes that could have been interceptions.
“I left quite a few (interceptions) out there," Williams said. "I didn’t play my best game tonight. No, even though I had three (passes broken up), those PBU’s will be interceptions. I just need to go to the drawing board, see what I did wrong and get it fixed.”
Delpit nearly forced an interception himself, dislodging the football from a Razorback receiver in the first quarter that pinballed into the Steven's chest before hitting the ground.
Stevens started the game at free safety, and he was part of the rotation that kept a disorderly secondary from being disastrous.
"Coach O always preaches 'Next man up,'" said Stevens, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound sophomore who had a tackle and two pass breakups. "And last week, John Battle went down and Todd Harris stepped up. We had a lot of guys that stepped up today. We had a lot of depth."