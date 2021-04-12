With the likelihood that he’ll lose a lot of experience from last year’s roster, it looks like Will Wade has found a way to bridge the gap for next season.
Missouri combo guard Xavier Pinson announced Monday on social media that he'll trading in one set of tiger sripes for another and joining the LSU program.
Pinson posted an illustration of himself wearing an LSU uniform with a No. 1 on the jersey and a photo of Wade, arms folded, looking on. At the bottom of the post was the word “COMMITTED.”
A week after his season concluded in the NCAA tournament with a second-round loss to Michigan, Wade said he and his staff would look heavily at the transfer portal with an emphasis on adding experience to the roster.
Anticipating the probable loss of four players to the NBA draft who combined for nine seasons of college basketball and, more importantly, 80.0% of his team’s scoring, Wade needed players with experience and who could fit his up-tempo offense.
Pinson, a native of Chicago, checks both boxes.
Last season, he helped Missouri reach the NCAA tournament in averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals while playing a career-high 25.6 minutes a game.
Missouri, which roase to No. 10 in the AP poll in early February, finished 16-10 with an 8-7 Southeastern Conference record. It was eliminated by Oklahoma 72-68 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
While he wasn’t the most accurate shooter in connecting on 38.6% of his attempts from the field and 33.5% from beyond the 3-point arc, Pinson knocked down 83.7% of his free throws and is a career 81.5% shooter from the line.
He scored 15 points or more 10 times this season with a career-high of 36 in a win over TCU on Jan. 30. He was 10 of 19 from the field in helping Mizzou to a 102-98 overtime victory.
Pinson also had 14 points, one assist and two steals in an 86-80 loss to LSU on March 6.
For his three-year career, Pinson netted 10.3 points per game after getting 6.6 points as a freshman and 11.1 as a sophomore.
He started 49 of 88 games he played in at Missouri — including all 26 this season.
“Mizzou, words couldn’t thank you enough," Pinson said in an Instagram post. "I’m just a kid from the west side of Chicago, Illinois and the fans we had accepted me with open arms. Happy I can say I spent 3 years at this AWESOME university.”
A former three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, he picked Missouri over Wisconsin, Memphis and Georgetown.
Pinson last week said Nebraska, Arkansas and Auburn were potential transfer spots. On Sunday, he changed and said it was between Kansas and LSU before the surprising Instagram post Monday.
Last week, three of Wade’s top four scorers from the team that went 19-10 last season announced that they were entering the NBA draft.
Forward Trendon Watford announced Wednesday, followed by guards Javonte Smsrt on Thursday and forward Darius Days on Friday.
Guard Cam Thomas, who led the SECo and was fourth in the NCAA in scoring 23.0 points per game, is expected to follow suit soon.
The addition of Pinson, if he's ruled eligible immediatley by the NCAA, would help offset the loss of Smart with freshmen Eric Gaines and Jalen Cook seeing little playing time this past season,
Wade said last month that he anticipated all four would llikely enter the draft and remain in it.
Watford and Smart have indicated they will hire an agent, but Days did not and could return to school as he did after exploring his options a year ago.