LSU stepped out on its own Tuesday as the first SEC program to require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test to attend football games at Tiger Stadium, and reactions on social media ranged from surprised to pleased to angry.

Louisiana's vaccination rate recently hit 40 percent, a figure still well below most of the nation. 

In setting a new SEC standard, LSU officials are hopeful that it will help slow the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” LSU president William F. Tate IV said in a statement on Monday.

LSU's season opener is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at UCLA, which is not yet requiring proof of vaccination to attend games. The Tigers host McNeese State at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the home opener in Baton Rouge.

Reports on Tuesday show that SEC rivals like Georgia and Tennessee likely won't follow LSU's lead on the matter. 

Reactions to the news quickly spread across social media, including one LSU fan in College Station, Texas, saying that she quickly got her first vaccine shot Monday morning.

The most common reaction to the development on Twitter on Tuesday was genuine surprise and praise for the university.

As to be expected with what's become a polarizing topic, there were some fans who expressed disappointment with the effort to try to enforce a vaccine requirement. The New Orleans Saints faced plenty of heat when they implemented a similar policy ahead of Monday's first preseason home game.

Tate received mostly positive reactions on Twitter and elsewhere, but some LSU supporters are less than pleased with the new LSU president.

For any fan who may decide to cancel their season tickets, there's likely someone waiting to take their place.

