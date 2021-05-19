TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The LSU men’s golf team finished 10th at the Tallahassee regional, ending their season Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers finished tied with Davidson at the 14-team regional with a final score of 10-over 874 (291-289-294).
LSU shot a 4-under on the front nine, but struggled on the much-tougher back nine.
Florida State won the regional with a 34-under team score, followed by Georgia (17-under), Georgia Tech (16-under), Liberty (15-under) and TCU (9-under). Only the top five teams advanced.
Garrett Barber went out with a blazing 4-under 32 with four birdies before shooting 4-over 40 on the back nine. Barber finished tied for 47th at 5-over par (74-75-72).
LSU’s highest finisher was freshman Nicholas Arcement with a score of even-par 216 (72-69-75). Arcement made 13 birdies during the 54-hole event and placed tied for 23rd. Drew Doyle finished 4-over 220 (72-71-77) to finish tied for 43rd.