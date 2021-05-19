BR.lsugolf.022721 0057 bf.jpg
Nicholas Arcement looks down the 10th fairway before stepping up to drive the ball during LSU's annual men's golf tournament at the University Club Friday Feb. 26, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Arcement, a freshman, finished 23rd overall at the NCAA Tallahassee regional.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The LSU men’s golf team finished 10th at the Tallahassee regional, ending their season Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers finished tied with Davidson at the 14-team regional with a final score of 10-over 874 (291-289-294).

LSU shot a 4-under on the front nine, but struggled on the much-tougher back nine.

Florida State won the regional with a 34-under team score, followed by Georgia (17-under), Georgia Tech (16-under), Liberty (15-under) and TCU (9-under). Only the top five teams advanced.

Garrett Barber went out with a blazing 4-under 32 with four birdies before shooting 4-over 40 on the back nine. Barber finished tied for 47th at 5-over par (74-75-72).

LSU’s highest finisher was freshman Nicholas Arcement with a score of even-par 216 (72-69-75). Arcement made 13 birdies during the 54-hole event and placed tied for 23rd. Drew Doyle finished 4-over 220 (72-71-77) to finish tied for 43rd.

