Jaden Hill hadn’t pitched this long since his senior year of high school, before the arm injury that ended his freshman year and the cautious workload that defined his brief sophomore campaign. So while his outing against Youngstown State didn’t look like much, it provided an encouraging sign for LSU’s ace.

Hill made the longest appearance of his collegiate career Friday night, pitching six scoreless innings as No. 11 LSU beat Youngstown State 6-2 for its third straight win. Hill hadn’t pitched more than five innings in his three years at LSU. He allowed one hit.

"When Jaden’s on the mound," junior Gavin Dugas said, "no matter what he does, I always think if we get one or two runs, maybe three, the game’s over with, no matter what."

Behind Hill, the Tigers (4-1) hit a barrage of home runs, a performance that had fans on social media wondering if “Gorilla Ball” returned to Alex Box Stadium. Four players homered — junior designated hitter Cade Beloso, sophomore second baseman Cade Doughty, Dugas and sophomore shortstop Zach Arnold — marking LSU’s first four-homer game this season.

Hill carved through the Youngstown State (1-5) lineup using his mid-to-upper 90s fastball and buckling off-speed pitches. He retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced. The only one who reached base did so because of an error.

LSU took the lead as it hit home run after home run. Beloso smashed his first of the season with two outs in the first inning. Doughty followed with his first home run of the season in the third inning. Then Dugas hit a solo home run that nearly cleared the left field bleachers. By the time Hill walked out for the fifth inning, LSU led 5-0.

Hill had lasted five innings twice his freshman year, then an arm injury sidelined him the rest of the season. His sophomore year, LSU used him as a reliever to ease him back onto the mound. LSU planned to increase his workload throughout the schedule — his longest outing lasted four innings — but the coronavirus pandemic ended LSU’s season after 17 games. Hill pitched four innings last weekend as LSU eased him into the schedule, not wanting to stress his arm too early.

"As good as he is, he’s still a human being and he hasn’t done it for an extended period of time," coach Paul Mainieri said. "You don’t want to rush it and force something, and maybe he injures himself because you’re forcing it to happen. Maybe we forced it a little bit too much two years ago when he was a freshman."

Hill struck out the first batter he faced in the fifth inning. He allowed a single up the middle for Youngstown State’s first hit of the game, but then he induced a double play to end the inning unscathed. Knowing Hill would only throw 75 pitches, Mainieri felt a little bit relieved because he wouldn’t have to end a no-hit bid.

While junior left-hander Brandon Kaminer threw in LSU’s bullpen, Hill returned for the sixth. He approached his limit for the game. Mainieri told him he could face no more than three batters. If Hill didn't retire the side, Mainieri would have to remove him in the middle of the frame.

"My pride is too big for that," Hill said.

Hill fell behind 2-0 against the leadoff hitter, reminded himself of Mainieri's challenge and induced a ground ball. Third baseman Jordan Thompson fielded the ball and skipped a throw toward first baseman Tre’ Morgan, who scooped the ball for the first out. Then Hill coaxed a pop-up into foul territory down the first-base line. Morgan ran after the ball. Falling, he caught the second out behind his head.

For the final out, Hill forced a soft ground ball to the left side of the pitcher’s mound. He fielded the ball, reared back and released a throw that sailed toward foul territory. Morgan rearranged his footing, stepped over the foul line and caught the ball. Morgan smiled. Hill exhaled. He walked off the field having completed six innings for the first time in his career.

“I ain’t going to lie, I thought Coach was coming out there to get me,” Hill said. “I thought that ball was going into the stands.”

Youngstown State avoided a shutout once Hill left the game, scoring one run against Kaminer and another off freshman right-hander Blake Money. LSU, which struck out 11 times, added to its lead when Arnold homered in the eighth inning.

Despite reaching a new milestone, Hill felt unsatisfied after the game. He wanted to improve his slider. But he knows development takes time. He feels excited to pitch again next week.

"Everything’s not going to come at once, but if we stay in the process and keep going," Hill said, "hopefully I can go deeper into games and the pitch count can keep going up."