LSU rising sophomore Aleah Finnegan won her second medal in two days at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Finnegan, a former Team USA gymnast, represented her mother's home country of the Philippines for the first time Saturday at the 2022 SEA Games (postponed from 2021.) She led the team to its first team gold medal in 30 years on Day 2 of the games, also winning silver in the all-around competition.
Then on Sunday, Finnegan followed up with a 13.133 score on vault to claim the gold medal ahead of local hopeful Thi Quynh Nhu Nguyen and Indonesia's Rifda Irfanaluthfi.
“I've just been overwhelmed by the love and support I've been receiving and I just couldn't ask for a better start,” Finnegan said Sunday.
Finnegan also qualified for the individual beam competition, which will take place Monday. Her mother, Linebelle, will be there to cheer her on as she did in the other events, sharing an emotional moment with her daughter after the team competition.
“My mom was born and raised in Manila and lived there until she was 19, 20 years old, so we still have lots of family back in the Philippines,” Finnegan said. “It felt really great to be out here and to be able to compete and have this opportunity, for them (the Filipino team) to trust me like this, and the fans were amazing out there.”
The Missouri native's return to elite international competition comes off the heels of a breakout freshman campaign at LSU, where she was a fixture in the beam and floor exercise lineups. Finnegan scored career-highs of 9.925 in both events.