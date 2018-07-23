Now that the NCAA allows two fall baseball practice games, LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri said the Tigers and UNO are working on a home-and-away series.

The series would be at Alex Box Stadium on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. and at Maestri Field in New Orleans on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m., Mainieri said.

UNO is coached by former LSU standout Blake Dean.

In April, the NCAA announced its new rules on fall baseball games, which were previously allowed but counted against a team's 56-game regular season schedule.

Mainieri, speaking at news conference Monday following his stint coaching the U.S. Collegiate National Team, said LSU will also keep its annual Purple and Gold World Series from Thursday-Saturday during the weekend of the LSU-Alabama football game.

Here are a few more notable updates from Mainieri:

-- Shortstop Josh Smith, who missed most of the 2018 season, is "doing great" and has been visiting different back specialists across the country. Mainieri said Smith, who recently started sprinting, has been pain-free for the past three or four weeks.

-- Starting pitcher Eric Walker, who missed all of the 2018 season, threw three bullpen sessions last week without problems. Pitching coach Alan Dunn watched the sessions and said it was like Walker had never been injured. Walker is considered a full-go for fall practice.

-- Starting outfielder Antoine Duplantis should be ready to go for fall practice after injuring a shoulder after crashing into a wall while playing for USA Baseball.

-- "It's time to treat Tulane as everybody else," Mainieri said when asked about not having a home-and-home series for the foreseeable future. Typically LSU has in-state teams play in Baton Rouge and travels to another team's home site every 5-6 years. LSU will play Tulane in the Wally Pontiff Classic in 2020. The two two teams won't play this coming season.

-- Looking back on the 2018 season that ended in the regionals vs. Oregon State, Mainieri said the team salvaged something, though it wasn't up to LSU's standards. "I'm very proud of that group," he said.