The highs and lows of Ed Orgeron's tenure as LSU's head coach:

Best Wins

NO. 1 LSU 46, NO. 2 ALABAMA 41

Bryant-Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Nov. 9, 2019

Playing as the No. 1 team in the land for the first time in eight years, the confident Tigers took a 33-13 halftime lead over the Crimson Tide and held on for the signature victory of Orgeron’s six-year tenure.

NO. 1 LSU 42, NO. 3 CLEMSON 25

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans

Jan 13, 2020

Delighting a raucous crowd just 75 miles from its campus in the CFP championship game, LSU overcame a slow start and overpowered reigning champion Clemson to chalk up the school’s third national title in 17 seasons.

NO. 6 LSU 45, NO. 9 TEXAS 38

Memorial Stadium

Austn, Texas

Sept. 7, 2019

In the game that branded LSU as a legitimate CFP participant and national title contender, Joe Burrow’s 61-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson on third-and-17 with 2:27 left gave the Tigers a 45-31 lead and stunned the Longhorns.

NO. 13 LSU 36, NO. 2 GEORGIA 16

Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge

Oct. 13, 2018

Highly-ranked Georgia had its sights on the 2018 title before it was dominated by LSU. The Tigers offense piled up 475 total yards to get the job done while the defense refused to be overshadowed by the Bulldogs’ stout defense.

NO. 1 LSU 63, NO. 4 OKLAHOMA 28

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Ga.

Dec. 28, 2919

With a spot in the CFP title game on the line in the Peach Bowl, LSU left no doubt it belonged when it obliterated Oklahoma behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow’s record seven touchdown passes in the first half.

LSU 37, NO. 6 FLORIDA 34

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Gainesville, Fla.

Dec. 12, 2020

As a huge 23-point underdog, 3-5 LSU didn’t appear to have much of a chance to beat Florida. But a late drive aided by a bizarre penalty led to Cade York’s school-record, game-winning 57-yard field goal in the fog.

NO. 12 LSU 22, NO. 7 AUBURN 21

Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn, Ala.

Sept. 15, 2018

Trailing 21-10 in the third quarter, LSU refused to wilt on a hot, muggy day. Joe Burrow’s 81-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Dillon in the fourth quarter got his team close and Cole Tracy had a 42-yard walk-off field goal.

NO. 11 LSU 40, NO. 7 UCF 32

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Ariz.

Jan. 1, 2019

LSU notched a school-record fourth win of the season against a top-10 team when it ended UCF’s 25-game winning streak. Joe Burrow rebounded from a scary hit in the first half to lead his offense to 555 total yards.

LSU 49, NO. 20 FLORIDA 42

Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge

Oct. 16, 2021

An embattled Orgeron rallied a depleted, injury-riddled team following back-to-back losses to ranked teams Auburn and Kentucky. The Tigers went toe-to-toe with Florida, a 12-point favorite, and secured the win with a late touchdown and interception,

NO. 19 LSU 29, NO. 15 LOUISVILLE 9

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 31, 2016

In his first game as LSU’s fulltime coach, Orgeron and his staff came up with a superb game plan that held Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson without a touchdown for the first time in 17 games in the Citrus Bowl.

Worst Losses

TROY 24, NO. 25 LSU 21

Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge

Sept. 30, 2017

A stunned Tiger Stadium crowd looked on as LSU’s 49-game home winning streak against nonconference foes came to a shocking and unexpected end. Four turnovers, including one on LSU’s first offensive snap, led to 14 points for Troy.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 42, LSU 21

Kroger Field

Lexington,. Ky.

Oct. 9, 2021

After a tough loss against Auburn, LSU went on the road and was pushed around on both sides of the line of scrmmage. The Tigers couldn’t run the ball or stop the run, which fanned the flames on Orgeron’s future.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 44, NO. 6 LSU 34

Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge

Sept. 28, 2020

Playing its first game since winning the CFP title, LSU, laid an egg in the season opener delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. In a sign of things to come, Mississippi State piled up 632 total yards and won going away.

MISSOURI 45, NO. 17 LSU 41

Faurot Field

Columbia, Mo.

Oct. 10, 2020

Due to Hurricane Delta, the game with moved to Missouri 74 hours before kickoff. LSU gave up 586 total yards to a team that had lost its first two games and a goalline stand in the final minute sealed the win.

NO. 1 ALABAMA 29, NO. 4 LSU 0

Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge

Nov. 3, 2018

LSU was taken to the woodshed on both sides of the ball by Alabama, which easily rolled to the win before a raucous crowd. The Crimson Tide clinched the SEC West title when it outgained the Tigers 576-196.

NO. 1 ALABAMA 55, LSU 17

Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge

Dec. 5, 2020

Plagued by injuries and opt-outs because of COVID-19, an outmanned LSU team wasn’t competitive at all as Alabama motored toward another national title. The Crimson Tide scored on its first six possessions and led 45-14 at halftime.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 37, NO. 12 LSU 7

Davis Wade Stadium

Starkville, Miss.

Sept. 16, 2017

After starting the season with a pair of wins, LSU ran into a buzzsaw against Mississppi State. Already hurting on defense, the Tigers had two starters ejected for targeting struggled and gave up 30 unanswered points to the Bulldogs.

NO. 22 AUBURN 24, LSU 19

Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge

Oct. 2, 2021

Seemingly in control with a 13-0 second-quarter lead, LSU’s inability to add to it led to its downfall. Auburn chipped away and outscored LSU 14-0 in the fourth quarter to secure its first win in Baton Rouge since 1999.

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 21, NO. 16 LSU 17

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Fla.

Jan. 1, 2018

LSU was on the verge of winning its second straight bowl game under Orgeron after taking a three-point lead with 2:03 to play. But Notre Dame pulled it out on a one-handed catch and 55-yard touchdown just 35 seconds later.

NO. 21 FLORIDA 16, NO. 16 LSU 10

Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge

Nov. 19, 2016

Orgeron’s bid to become fulltime coach appeared to take a hit when missed opportunities, including three failed attempts at a game-winning touchdown as the clock wound down, and a costly turnover resulted in a bitter loss.

