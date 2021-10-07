NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.
Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.
According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.
The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.
A request for comment to the league wasn't immediately returned.
Former LSU star Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis was among the group of former NBA players who have been accused of fraud. Davis played for the Tigers for three seasons and was an important member of LSU's 2005-06 team, which made a run to the Final Four. He averaged 18.6 points and 9.7 rebounds that season.
Davis was the 35th pick in the 2007 NBA draft. He lasted nine seasons in the league. He retired in 2015.
Former New Orleans Pelican Anthony Allen was also among those charged. A six-time All-Defensive team selection and a member of the 2008 champion Boston Celtics, Allen spent one season — the 2017-18 campaign — with the Pelicans. Allen helped the team reach the Western Conference semifinals.
Melvin Ely, a journeyman power forward and center, was another former NBA player with New Orleans connections who is involved in the case. Ely appeared in 85 games with New Orleans across three seasons. He was a Hornet from 2007-09 and played in two games as a Pelican in 2013-14.
For the most part, the ex-players charged had journeyman careers playing for several different teams and never reached anywhere close to the enormous stardom or salary that top players command.
Sebastian Telfair, a one-time high school star in New York who was highly touted when he turned pro, was charged. Telfair's NBA career with eight franchises never brought the stardom some had expected.
Anthony Wroten, Ruben Patterson and Darius Miles were the only former NBA players who averaged double figures who were charged.
Wroten averaged 11.1 points in 145 career games. Patterson averaged 10.7 points per game with six different teams. Miles, the No. 3 pick in the 2000 draft, averaged 10.1 points per game and played with four different franchises.
AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds is based in Miami.