Auburn senior Samantha Cerio suffered a devastating injury on floor during Friday's NCAA Regional meet with LSU. Despite her career-ending injury, Cerio said Sunday that gymnastics will always be her "first love."

Making a tumbling pass in the middle of her routine, Cerio landed badly and fell to the mat clutching both legs in pain. The meet was halted for several moments as paramedics put air casts around both of her injured legs and carried her away on a stretcher to a standing ovation from the 5,537 fans in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Cerio said goodbye to the sport in a heartfelt Instagram post Sunday.

Cerio thanked the sport for teaching her hard lessons and helping her grow as a person. And though her path did not go as planned, "nothing ever goes as planned," Cerio reflected.

Gymnastics will always be her "first love," Cerio said in a comment below the post, in which she also thanked the Auburn community and her teammates:

"Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself.

War Eagle Always

💙🧡"

Despite the trauma of losing Cerio, Auburn finished strong with 49.350s on vault and bars to easily advance over Arizona State (195.425) and George Washington (194.675).

Staff writer Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.