LSU and Dillard dominated the major honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's All-Louisiana track and field teams released Friday.
LSU coach Dennis Shaver was voted women's coach of the year, while Dillard's Nile Legania claimed the men's honor.
Shaver's program also won the top four major awards.
Sean Burrell was the men's athlete of the year and Favour Ofili won on the women's side, while Tzuriel Pedigo was men's top field athlete and Lisa Gunnarsson was the women's field athlete of the year.
LSU's Apalos Edwards was men's freshman of the year, while Dillard's Kevell Byrd and UL-Monroe's Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi shared the women's honor.
Dillard's Joshun Noel was the men's top newcomer with LSU's Morgan Smalls and UNO's Alexandra Weir sharing the women's.
2022 Louisiana Top Times
Marks provided by the NCAA performance lists and the schools involved
MEN
100: Ismael Kone, UNO, 9.94; Da’Marcus Fleming, LSU, 10.02; Kie’Ave Harry, Northwestern State, 10.10.
200: Dorian Camel, LSU, 20.00; Ismael Kone, UNO, 20.31; Simon Wulff, Northwestern State, 20.61.
400: Eugene Omalla, Southeastern, 46.04; Destine Scott, Northwestern State, 46.38; Caemon Scott, UL, 46.38.
800: Parker McBride, UNO, 1:48.46; Eric Coston, LSU, 1:49.35; Thomas Daigle, LSU, 1:50.68.
1,500: Davis Bove, LSU, 3:43.47; Adam Wise, LSU, 3:47.19; Eric Coston, LSU, 3:47. 22.
5,000: Evans Kemboi, McNeese, 14:24.17; Jackson Martingayle, LSU, 14:30.27; Aaron Gilliam, McNeese, 14:30.51.
10,000: Bradley Makuvire, Southeastern, 29:36.90; Jacob Kipkogei, McNeese, 30:46.14; Damian O’Boyle, UL, 30:49.50.
110 hurdles: Eric Edwards Jr., LSU, 13.15; Yves Cherubin, UL, 13.60; Ronnie Jackson, McNeese, 14.15.
400 hurdles: Sean Burrell, LSU, 48.70; Agerian Jackson, Southeastern, 51.00; Nathan Fergusson, UL, 51.29.
3,000 steeplechase: Kolyn Saltzman, UNO, 8:56.65; Joey Croft, McNeese, 9:00.13; Garrett Hamilton, LSU, 9:12.74.
4x100 relay: LSU, 38.85; Northwestern State, 39.35; UNO, 39.63.
4x400 relay: LSU, 3:01.67; Southeastern, 3:07.42; McNeese, 3:07.77.
High jump: Salvko Stevic, Southeastern, 7-1¾; Ali Eren Unlu, ULM, 7-¼; Prince Moss, Grambling, 6-11.
Pole vault: Chandler Mixon, UL, 16-11; Hayden Barrios, Northwestern State, 16-4¾; Matthew Standridge, UL, 16-3¼.
Long jump: Nikaoli Williams, Northwestern State, 25-8; Ji’eem Bullock, LSU, 25-6; Colin Butler, Louisiana Tech, 24-8½.
Triple jump: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU, 54-6¾; Apalos Edwards, LSU, 53-9¼; Nikaoli Williams, Northwestern State, 50-8¼.
Shot put: John Meyer, LSU, 67-3¼; Djimon Gumbs, Northwestern State, 63- ¾; Diamante Gumbs, Northwestern State, 57-0.
Discus: Djimon Gumbs, Northwestern State, 193-3; Tarajh Hudson, Northwestern State, 186-6; Diamante Gumbs, Northwestern State, 182-7.
Hammer: Jake Norris, LSU, 230-4; Vojislav Gvero, UNO, 207-9; Jacob Fudge, ULM, 195-3.
Javelin: Tzuriel Pedigo, LSU, 258-10; Eli Gaughan, LSU, 230-6; Cole McKnight, ULM, 220-2.
Decathlon: Chandler Mixon, UL, 7,055 points; Gavin Jaime, UL, 6,264; Bailey Couch, ULM, 6,263.
WOMEN
100: Favour Ofili, LSU, 10.93; Tionna Brown, LSU, 11.22; Thelma Davies, LSU, 11.24.
200: Favour Ofili, LSU, 21.96; Thelma Davies, LSU, 22.86; Alia Armstrong, LSU, 22.98.
400: Michaela Rose, LSU, 53.65; Amber Anning, LSU, 52.08; Garrier White, LSU, 52.70.
800: Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU, 2:00.98; Michaela Rose, LSU, 2:02.49; Lorena Rangel Batres, LSU, 2:04.74.
1,500: Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU, 4:12.30; Lorena Rangel Batres, LSU, 4:16.67; Alicia Stamey, LSU, 4:24.65.
5,000: Doria Martingayle, LSU, 17:06.46; Alicia Stamey, LSU, 17:14.24; Sophie Daigle, UL, 17:18.19.
10,000: Sophie Daigle, UL, 34:38.21; Doria Martingayle, LSU, 36:57.65; Mathilde Helms Kjaer, UNO, 37:34.23.
100 hurdles: Alia Armstrong, LSU, 12.33; Serenity Rogers, UL, 13.05; Leah Phillips, LSU, 13.49.
400 hurdles: Garriel White, LSU, 56.73; Michaela Rose, LSU, 57.62; Janiel Moore, Northwestern State, 58.59.
3,000 Steeplechase: Addison Stevenson, LSU, 10:18.07; Alicia Stamey, LSU, 10:23.99; Sara Funderburk, LSU, 10:25.94.
4x100 relay: LSU, 42.59; UL, 44.86; Northwestern State, 45.46.
4x400 relay: LSU, 3:29.88; ULM, 3:41.87; UL, 3:46.18.
High jump: Nyagoa Bayak, LSU, 6-1¼; Morgan Smalls, LSU, 6- ½; Sakari Famous, McNeese, 6- ½.
Pole vault: Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU, 15-3; AnnMarie Broussard, Northwestern State, 13-9¾; Megan Fitzgerald, Tulane, 13- ¼.
Long jump: Morgan Smalls, LSU, 21-7¼; Serena Bolden, LSU, 20-7¾; Dreunna Washington, McNeese, 20-2½; Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi, ULM, 20-2½.
Triple jump: Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi, ULM, 43-5¾; Kyndal McKnight, LSU, 42-9; Serena Bolden, LSU, 42-1¼.
Shot put: Janell Fullerton, McNeese, 53-3; Amber Hart, LSU, 53-1; Kristian Jackson, Southeastern, 50-6¾.
Discus: Amber Hart, LSU, 180-3; Kristian Jackson, Southeastern, 170-9; Brooklynne Wilson, UL, 168-0.
Hammer: Hannah Blood, ULM, 199-3; Sammy Dyson, UNO, 184-6; Brianna Sam, ULM, 178-5.
Javelin: Maria Bienvenu, UL, 175-9; Claire Meyers-Armstrong, UL, 170-8; Blanche Beard, McNeese, 159-2.
Heptathlon: Margot Temines, Tulane, 5,413 points; Morgan Talley, McNeese, 5,038; Johnson Murray, Louisiana Tech, 4,937.