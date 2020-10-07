FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The LSU men’s golf team closed out the Blessings Collegiate Invitational with a final round 4-over 292 on Wednesday at the Blessings Golf Club to finish in seventh place with a three-day total of 19-over 883 (291-300-292).
“Proud of how the guys bounced back today after a tough back nine on Tuesday,” LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead said. “It’s early, but I really like our team. We showed the type of competitive toughness that has been the hallmark of our program. I’m excited to see what this group will accomplish.”
Garrett Barber led the Tigers for the second straight day and closed out with an even par 72. Barber, who started on No. 10 with the rest of his teammates, went out with a 2-under 34 that featured a string of three birdies in four holes on Nos. 12-15. He closed with a 2-over 38 to finish with his 72 (E). Barber’s three-day total of 3-over 219 (74-73-72) earned him a tie for 16th.
Trey Winstead tied for 16th at 3-over 219 (70-76-73) as well. Winstead’s final round saw him register two birdies, 13 pars, and three bogeys for a 1-over 73. Freshman Nicholas Arcement closed with a flurry of birdies, three in his last five holes to be exact, to boost him up into a tie for 26th. Arcement’s three-round total came out to 6-over 222 (74-76-72); his third round was at 3-over through 10 holes, but four birdies, three pars, and a bogey in his final eight holes of the day brought him back to even par.
Connor Gaunt finished in a tie for 37th with a score of 10-over 225 (73-75-78), and Philip Barbaree closed out the tournament with a 3-over 75 which brought his three-day total to 10-over 226 (75-76-75) to tie for 37th as well.
Alabama won the men’s team title amongst the 14 SEC teams at the tournament with a final score of 4-over 868. The LSU golf program as a whole finished third out of the 14 league schools with the women’s score of 18-over 882 combining with the men’s score of 19-over 883 for a total of 37-over 1,765.
Up next
The LSU men’s team will have a 17 day break before its next tournament. The Tigers will travel to Nashville for the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate Oct. 25-27 at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.