For Antoine Duplantis, the record will have to wait until what may prove to be the final home game of his LSU career.

After tying former Tigers All-American Eddy Furniss for the school's career hits mark Friday, Duplantis went 0-4 Saturday night in an 8-4 win over Southern Mississippi in the NCAA Baton Rouge regional at Alex Box Stadium.

The senior right fielder will try again for career hit No. 353 when the Tigers take on the winner of Sunday's 2 p.m. elimination game between USM and Arizona State at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Duplantis had three singles in Friday's 17-3 victory over Stony Brook to equal Furniss. It looked like he had the record breaker in the top of the first inning Saturday, but Golden Eagles first baseman Hunter Slater plucked Duplantis' stinging line drive out of the air and doubled off Brandt Broussard to end the inning.

Duplantis then flew out to center in the fourth and grounded out to first in the sixth and seventh.

He came up to bat one more time in the top of the ninth but drew an intentional walk, a move that drew a shower of boos from the LSU fans in the crowd of 11,015 at The Box.