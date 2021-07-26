Texas and Oklahoma have taken the first official step toward joining the Southeastern Conference.

The schools released a joint statement Monday morning, informing their home for the past 25 years that they intend to leave.

"The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025," the joint statement reads.

"Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in the advance of the expiration of the conference's current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future."

It's widely expected that the Longhorns and Sooners, two of college football's most well-known brands, are seeking to join the SEC, making what is already the nation's most powerful conference into a 16-team behemoth. The Houston Chronicle reported as much last week, and multiple media reports confirmed mutual interest between Texas, Oklahoma and the SEC.

The only SEC school that publicly has expressed concern over the move is Texas A&M, which left the Big 12 in 2012 with Missouri in part to get away from rival Texas and into their own league. But Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said over the weekend that the school would accept any move the SEC chose to make.

Texas and Oklahoma have a grant of rights with the Big 12 that doesn't expire until 2025, but if they pay an exit fee, it's possible they could leave before then.

In the meantime, the 2021 SEC season is approaching, with LSU's training camp set to begin next Monday and its first game Sept. 4 at UCLA.