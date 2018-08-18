Ed Orgeron said the offensive line protected better on Saturday than it had when it was battered in the first scrimmage last week, although it may have been because he wasn't allowing sacks on quarterbacks unless defenders came through the line completely free.
LSU only has two scholarship quarterbacks left on the roster — a situation that raises more concern toward keeping them healthy.
"I told the rushers to buzz off," Orgeron said. "They couldn't even get close to the quarterbacks. There could have been a lot more sacks today. Lot less sacks. You don't know."
Orgeron did say there was a lot less holding and false start penalties, which had hampered the offense last week.
Sorting out starters
Orgeron said there's a "strong possibility" that true freshman corner Kelvin Joseph could start opposite preseason All-American Greedy Williams.
Joseph, a converted safety, played mostly with the First Team in Saturday's scrimmage, Orgeron said, and "had some batted balls."
Orgeron said Wednesday that there was a strong possibility that sophomore Kary Vincent would start in that position.
"We haven't made a decision yet," Orgeron said.
Vincent split time between corner and nickel, along with Stanford grad transfer Terrence Alexander, who Orgeron said "is one of the best guys we signed."
Last plans
Orgeron said LSU will spend Monday correcting mistakes from Saturday's scrimmage, then spend the rest of the remaining two weeks of preseason camp preparing for the season-opener against Miami on Sept. 2 in Arlington, Texas.
Orgeron said Steve Ensminger's new spread offense has been completely installed other than some four-minute situations and specific goal line packages.
On the special teams end, Orgeron said the coaching staff has not yet decided on a punt or kick returner, although he named Texas Tech transfer Jonathan Giles and sophomore wide receiver Justin Jefferson as possibilities.
Injury report
Orgeron said sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had three carries in Saturday's scrimmage.
Edwards-Helaire returned to practice Wednesday after Orgeron said he was "coming back from injury" during the previous two days.