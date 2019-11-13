Ed Orgeron's call-in radio shows require just a phone, first name and last initial, so "John B. from Amite" began with a very unofficial tone.

It wasn't until he started speaking that Orgeron and host Gordy Rush realized John B. was really Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

"I appreciate the fact that you talked about how it was a great win for the state of Louisiana," he said. "And certainly it was."

The call came in about midway through the show as Orgeron was fielding questions from callers that often turned into congratulations and thank-yous from fans still glowing from the Tigers' 46-41 win over Alabama -- the program's first since 2011.

Orgeron thanked Edwards, who was among those that met the LSU team at the airport to congratulate them immediately upon their return to Louisiana.

Edwards said he lost his voice yelling at the TV watching the game.

"People are excited about the LSU Tigers," Edwards said, "and I just wanted to relay how much we appreciate you."

The win propelled LSU a first-ever No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll, as well the top spot in the Coaches Poll to go along with the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll its now held for back-to-back weeks.

