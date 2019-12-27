As LSU fans flock to the Peach Bowl, Ed Orgeron is confident they'll be loud and proud at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday.

His reason? He found it early Friday morning as he headed down from his hotel room.

"If the elevator at 6 in the morning in my hotel is any indication, it will be full of purple and gold," Orgeron said, drawing laughter from the crowd on-hand as he addressed the media for the final time before Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal.

Confidence in the LSU fanbase travelling well is nothing new for the Tigers' coach, and its just 20 days removed from another trip to Atlanta where fans showed heavy support in an SEC Championship game that served as a de facto Georgia home game.

The data support that idea as well. Forecast for the SEC Championship indicated the stadium would be filled with about 30 percent LSU fans, and that split could be even more pronounced this weekend.

According to data from StubHub, 24% of all tickets purchased in their online marketplace have gone to buyers with addresses in Louisiana. That compares to just 6% heading to addresses in Oklahoma. The next biggest subsets of buyers were from Georgia and Texas, which account for 17% and 12% of StubHubs tickets purchased, respectively.

In all, tickets have been bought in 46 states and seven countries.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Friday morning he expects the Sooners fans to travel well, as always.

"We've always traveled historically well. I can remember being at the Rose Bowl, week 3 this year, and there was a lot of red in that stadium, a lot of crimson in the stadium," he said, sitting feet to the right of Orgeron in downtown Atlanta.

"So I expect our fans to be here to enjoy it. They've always been incredibly supportive, and I know this will be no different."

The excitement surrounding the matchup is evident in the ticket prices, with the average price of tickets sold outstripping each of the past five Peach Bowls, and it was about $83 more expensive per ticket than the 2016 game that also doubled as a College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington.

“The excitement surrounding this year’s college football playoffs can be clearly seen in the increased demand for the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl and the National Championship,” said Akshay Khanna, StubHub's GM of Sports.

The average sales price of Peach Bowl tickets on Stubhub was $399 as of Thursday, with the lowest prices -- called the get-in price -- hovering around $88. Those numbers outstripped prices seen for the Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson, which was trending at $324 on average with a get-in price of $66. The prices for that game were also higher than any of the past five editions of the bowl, tracking to be 30% higher the last CFP semifinal played there, also featuring Clemson and Ohio State in 2016.

Tickets for the game have been purchased by buyers in 46 states and seven countries.

And that purple and gold-tinted crowd should be treated to much of what they've seen throughout LSU's dominant 13-0 season. That is, if you trust Orgeron's assessment.

"We've come to a playoff game," Orgeron said, "not a Bowl. ... I don't think the pressure of a big-time game is going to get to these guys."

LSU and Oklahoma kick off at 3 p.m. (CST) on ESPN.

+3 Joe Burrow on why he can't go out to dinner anymore; Q&A with LSU QB at Peach Bowl A Heisman Trophy comes with a variety of perks, but Joe Burrow shared one of the obvious negatives at Peach Bowl Media Day: He can't go out to…