LSU hasn’t often been in the position it faces Thursday at Arkansas, coming off a loss for only the third time this season.
While the unranked Razorbacks give coach Kim Mulkey “sleepless nights” with their 3-point shooting tendencies, she feels there are no issues a little bit of tweaking can’t fix.
The No. 12 Tigers (17-3, 5-2 in SEC play) take on Arkansas (13-6, 3-3) at 7:30 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena trying to get back on track after a one-point loss at Florida.
“There’s nothing to change; it’s not broken,” Mulkey said. “We’re 17-3 we had a chance to win a game on the road, a very hard-fought game against a talented team that’s playing their best basketball.
“We understand we have to fix some things that didn’t go so well on the road. It wasn’t physical things. It was mental things. A couple of us didn’t respond well to adversity.”
Sunday’s loss was LSU’s third conference road game and the fourth comes against a team that has won three of its last four. The Razorbacks routed Alabama (99-71) and Mississippi State (74-54) in its last two outings.
There’s no mistaking the Arkansas game plan: every player shoots 3-pointers, creating a difficult defensive matchup for LSU, which likes to play with big forwards. They will have to stretch the defense against a team that leads the SEC in 3-point shots made (177).
“You’re going to see a better version of Missouri,” Mulkey said. “You know what you saw there. That’s what they live by, 3s, layups, and free throws. It is an extremely difficult matchup for our bigs. They are young which I don’t want to say is an advantage for us.
The disadvantage is we’ve got to guard the 3-ball all over the floor.”
Arkansas isn’t quite as efficient at making 3s as Missouri, which LSU beat in overtime, 87-85. The Razorbacks have shot 520 treys, 81 more than Missouri, and made only two more. They are 10th in the league in field goal percentage (41.6), but third in 3-point percentage (34.0).
The Tigers lead the SEC in scoring (76.3 per game) and Arkansas is right behind (76.1).
Junior guard Makayla Daniels leads Arkansas with a 14.7 scoring average and 5.4 rebounds per game. She has hit 29 3-pointers. The Razorbacks top sharpshooter is Amber Ramirez, who has made 43 of 110 (39.1%), second in the SEC while Samara Spencer has connected on 33 of 77 treys.
LSU counters with its guard heavy attack, led by Khayla Pointer, who raised her season average to 19 points per game with a career-high 35 against Florida. Mulkey said she needs more support, especially from post Faustine Aifuwa and guard Jailin Cherry, who combined to take 11 shots and score only eight points against Florida.
“You never get comfortable guarding that style when your style is two bigs,” Mulkey said. “You can go small but what am I going to do on the offensive end. They have the style of athletes and players that can do that. We’ll try to be who we are, guard them and if it doesn’t work, make adjustments by going zone or whatever. But they’ve got to guard us too. It’s a difficult matchup.”