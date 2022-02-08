For the past 10 years, Victoria Reyzelman has seen lemons flying around her house.
A jar of lemons sits in her kitchen, and her son, Eric Reyzelman, plucked them out one by one, using them as a handy substitute for a baseball.
Though throwing upper-90 mph fastballs around the house would be hazardous now, those lemons were a part of his journey.
But there weren't always lemons, Eric was told no more than once, then worked through injury to transfer from the University of San Francisco and play for LSU.
"I'd never been to the south, I didn't even take a visit— the closest I got was a layover in Dallas-Fort Worth," Eric said. "I've been itching to step out on that Friday night against Maine."
Growing up
Victoria always loved the south, where she had immigrated from Ukraine in 1989. It was a place she could safely practice her Jewish faith, and also where she met her husband, Alex, in San Antonio, Texas, and had their first child, David.
The two moved to San Ramon, California, Alex’s home, and had Eric and Ethan, raising their kids in a household that spoke a blend of Russian, Ukrainian and English.
Alex raised his boys to be San Francisco Giants fans, which sparked Eric’s love for the sport. Eric’s older brother, David, was the first of the family to become a college athlete, playing tight end at Fresno State. But the family decided the sport was too dangerous for the rest of the brothers.
“He (Eric) was very good at taekwondo, and got his second-degree black belt,” Victoria said. “At age 10 he started getting serious about baseball, but he wasn’t the most promising. He had a hard time with the skills and wasn’t the most coordinated.”
Eric chose baseball over basketball and soccer because he suffered from asthma, which made it hard for him to excel at sports that made him run the length of a field or court.
Knowing he wanted to play in college, Eric did his own research, pitching every trainer he needed or league to play in with the location, cost and reasons why he needed to go. That was also how he switched from public to a private Catholic high school – to play baseball at a higher level.
“I’d get a little presentation going with two different options for each,” Eric said.
In a family like Eric’s, education was the priority– his mom is a chiropractor while his dad is a podiatrist. His parents checked his grades weekly, and he was raised on piano lessons and Russian and Hebrew tutoring.
Piano came maybe more naturally than pitching did at first – Eric can play by ear without reading music.
But his love for the sport is what drove him to stick with it, even when it didn’t seem likely he’d have a future in it.
“I don't think anybody knew he was going to get to this level,” David, his brother, said. “He just kept the love for the sport high and that transition from junior to senior year – he made a big maturity jump.”
High School
The 5-foot-7 freshman at De La Salle High School was an OK baseball player, but head coach David Jeans cut him his sophomore year.
“He just didn’t have the work ethic,” Jeans said. “He did the same thing his junior year, he didn’t come to weights, just kind of did baseball on his own, I cut him again.”
The standards at a school like De La Salle are high.
It’s known as a football school, home of former NFL running back Maurice Jones Drew, but recently has sent players to the SEC and Pac-12 in baseball, like Arkansas right-handed pitcher Ryan Costeiu and Oregon right-hander Cullen Kafka. Other alumni include the San Diego Padres’ hitting coach Michael Brdar.
“I was intimidated, I saw these guys that were my age and they're huge,” Eric said. “They all know how to lift weights and I was clueless. I just remember trying to find every excuse to not get in there that I could. It didn’t bode well for me, but I needed all those experiences.”
Eric eased his way, going to the lifting sessions after his sophomore year and working with a personal trainer, but said he wasn’t consistent until his junior year. Through the years, the tiny freshman grew to be 6-foot-2. He also joined a summer travel team, Bercovich 24, where he quickly rose to the starting position.
Eric admits that Gibbs got the better part of him – the athlete who had learned his lesson from being cut from his high school baseball team.
He’d capture the attention of college scouts, and land a scholarship to the University of San Francisco.
“He came to us from De La Salle High School his junior year when he didn’t make the team and we were like: how is that even possible? He was throwing 90 mph,” Jerry Gibbs, head coach of Bercovich 24 said.
Eric’s teammates nicknamed him “the razer,” for his sharp focus and tricky fastball, which has clocked up to 99 mph and hovers consistently at 95 mph.
“To me, he has a different delivery than 99% of guys, because the ball comes at a 10:00 instead of 11:00,” Gibbs said. “It’s not a side arm, and it’s like a rising pitch, tails in to right-handed batters and is really hard to hit, especially when you’re sitting at 96 mph.”
And Eric is the player he trusts under pressure.
At the top of the 7th inning during the Reno Invitational, Eric was facing a batter with two runners on base behind him. His team was tied 2-2 in the championship game, a cacophonous slew of insults reverberated from the opposing dugout.
He can throw hard, but not a strike! They said.
Eric steadied his focus, striking out two batters in order to close the outing, tipping his hat with a smile to the opposing team as he jogged off the mound.
He’d finally made his high school team his senior year as a reliever behind Kyle Harrison, the young star who went on to be the Giants’ top pitching prospect in 2021. Eric amassed an 8-0 record with an 0.55 ERA and nearly a 3-to-1 strikeouts to walks ratio in a state title run.
“He played against Elk Grove, a school in Sacramento, at USF and pitched a no-hitter shutout,” David said. “It set the tone for where he’d be playing the year after.”
San Francisco
Eric's first college season came to an abrupt end in the height of the COVID-19 shutdown, but it was also the perfect time to start his comeback.
He'd torn his ulnar collateral ligament, a classic injury for young pitchers with a tendency to throw fastballs in the 90s who need help with mechanics.
Eric traveled to southern California to work with Dave Coggin, a former Phildelphia Phillies pitcher who invented the pocket path method, a way to clean up a pitcher’s arm path before delivery to enhance health and longevity of his arm.
“Starting pitchers have to be very efficient with their energy, relievers can just go as hard as they can, that’s why starters play for 6+ years and they all look very similar,” Coggin said. “But relievers it’s the opposite, so my whole theory was not to look at every pitcher, but guys who play the longest.
“What got me excited was Eric had no idea how much better he could be, and once he started on that road, his numbers and his arm got back to where it almost surprised him.”
During that time, Eric entered the transfer portal, hoping for a fresh start.
His mom helped with the exercises, and Eric used lemons to get used to the feeling of holding a baseball again.
Coggin had a previous relationship with both now-LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly and head coach Jay Johnson, and told them Eric might be perfect to fill a void in the pitching staff.
What he had seen in Eric was showing in the Cape Cod League. Eric became an All-Star after compiling a 2.93 ERA, striking out 38 batters and walking eight through 27.2 innings with the Harwich Mariners.
“We rolled the dice a little bit, but I’m happy we did,” Johnson said.
Eric paces the dugout when he's about to pitch, talking to himself "like a crazy person," he said. Outside of baseball, he's an outgoing California boy, but on the field, he's dialed in.
On a chilly day in February, Eric takes the mound against the backdrop of nearly empty stands at Alex Box Stadium for a scrimmage. The numbers measuring his pitching speed flash behind him: 92, 94, 96.
“I tell my kids: this is a part of your last name,” Victoria said. “Because there is a Spider-Man, there’s Superman and there is Reyzelman.”