They used to call it “channel surfing.”
Now, it’s “zapping.”
No matter. College football fans with itchy remote fingers will find plenty of options upon which to quench their curiosity during ESPN’s “Megacast” of Monday’s LSU-Clemson CFP championship game.
No fewer than eight variations on the traditional broadcast will be available on the network’s broadcast platforms, plus four others on the ESPN App.
It’s the culmination of a four days of programming from New Orleans featuring 60 reporters, 100 cameras, 100 microphones and several hundred production personnel. That makes it a Super Bowl-level endeavor, even bigger in some cases.
“We are going all in as only we can do and use every possible outlet to demonstrate that,” said Kurt Dargis, ESPN’s director of programming. “We want to give our fans every possible way to see the game.”
“If you want to watch the traditional broadcast, well, it’s there. But if you want to watch in a different way, well, it’s there too.”
It’s a commitment ESPN made in 2012 with its 12-year, $5.64 billion deal with the CFP — the members of the 10 FBS conferences plus independents — to air the playoffs plus the other New Year’s Six bowls.
The concept actually debuted with the final BCS championship game in 2014 and has grown and shifted shape ever since.
Last year marked the debut of the Field Pass on ESPN2 — Adam Amin and Steve Levy roaming the sidelines offering observations and sprinkling in guest interviews.
It worked so well that Amin and Levy are back.
“It was a really fun way of showing the game,” Dargis said. “I believe it worked better than we even hoped it would.”
This year’s other broadcast options are:
• Coaches Film Room (ESPNU) — Commentary from Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State, Gary Patterson of TCU, Derek Mason of Vanderbilt and new Boston College coach Jeff Hafley throughout.
• Command Center (ESPN News) — A multi-angle presentation from up to four different vantage points with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action.
• Data Center (Goal Line) — The main broadcast surrounded by real-time stats, analytics, social-media commentary and player information.
• Home Town Radio (SEC and ACC Networks) — The main telecast, but with audio from the LSU and Clemson radio broadcasts.
• Sounds of the Game (ESPN Classic) — The regular video but with natural audio from inside the Superdome, including the band performances.
And on the ESPN App:
• Refcast — A new feature with officials providing reaction and commentary from the referee’s perspective
• Skycast — The view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays
• All22 — Film-study angles with 22 players seen on the field with the opportunity to see how play develops
• Techcast — An array of angles on one screen, as many as 12 simultaneously.
And that’s not including ESPN Radio, ESPN Desportes' Spanish-language broadcast and several social-media initiatives throughout the game.
“People want to experience things in a variety of ways because they can now,” Dargis said. “We’re letting them decide.
“I would imagine many folks will try a little bit of this and a little bit of that. We think of it as giving them a smorgasbord."
Along with the increasing variety of options have come advances in technology, which Dargis said his production staff is always anxious to experiment with.
This year’s innovations include cameras atop officials' hats to provide an on-the-field angle and virtual-reality graphics that will span the field and can be seen by multiple cameras at the same time.
Returning are the well-received pylon cameras located at each corner of the end zones, which have the ability to pan, tilt and zoom, along with the multi-angle first-down lines and multiple sky cams.
And don’t forget the Goodyear Blimp providing aerial shots of a game being played indoors, although it will serve the nighttime look of New Orleans well.
It’s enough to make the person with the best seat in the house slightly envious.
“The Megacast is cool,” said Chris Fowler, who will team with Kirk Herbstreit as the lead broadcast team for the sixth time. “But I think you’re asking two of the least qualified people to talk about it because we’re doing our thing, and we’re really not able to consume it that way.
“The CFP championship game is pretty well suited for that kind of thing because there are so many angles to take. I wish I knew more about it, but our job is to keep our eyes on the ball with the traditional broadcast we do.”
Along with Fowler and Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor will be reporting from the LSU and Clemson sidelines, respectively.
Alabama coach Nick Saban, who obviously knows both programs well, will provide pregame and halftime commentary. Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher will be on numerous broadcasts leading up to the game.
ESPN is planning 25 hours of programming Monday, with early features from Good Morning America, SportsCenter and GetUp! followed by Golic & Wingo on ESPN live from Walk-Ons on Poydras Street, and First Take at the Board of Trade building.
College Football Live and GameDay will air from Jackson Square starting at noon and 3 p.m. respectively. Championship Drive is set from 5-6:30 p.m. from Champions Square adjacent to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where Lee Corso will make his 348th headgear pick.
The final 45 minutes before kickoff will air from inside the Dome.
Sunday’s programming features a two-hour preview starting at 7 p.m.
Even the NFL folks are getting in the act. NFL Countdown is airing Sunday from New Orleans with Saints coach Sean Payton among the guests.
ESPN is so ubiquitous that it’s easy to forget that the network does not have a Super Bowl, an Olympics, a World Series or a Final Four among its properties.
Along with the NBA Finals, the CFP title game is looked on as a premier property.
“College football is part of our DNA,” Dargis said. “We started doing regular-season games in 1984, and there’s been a natural evolution though the BCS years and now the CFP.
“This is the peak of our season-long efforts. So we’re going to throw everything at it that we have.”