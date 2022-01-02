LSU transfer Alexis Morris needed one chance to become a Texas A&M nemesis. Teammate Jailin Cherry needed three quarters of warmup to join her.
The two Tigers combined to help pull No. 19 LSU through to its 13th consecutive victory with a 75-66 win against the No. 23 Aggies before the season’s largest crowd at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Morris, who played at A&M last year, had a career-high 30 points while Cherry scored all 10 of hers in the final quarter to give the Tigers their second consecutive victory against a ranked team and third of the season.
Khayla Pointer came close to her second triple-double of the season with 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to give LSU (14-1, 2-0 in SEC play) a big boost going into Thursday’s home game against No. 1 South Carolina.
“It’s every transfer’s dream,” said Morris, whose four-team odyssey started at Baylor and took her through Rutgers and A&M. “It was a personal game. Coach Mulkey had been challenging me all week to step up and be the player she knows I could be. It meant a lot to me. I averaged nine minutes last year at A&M and I’m here with my coach averaging (32). I made the best of it.”
An announced crowd of 7,400 watched the Tigers struggle to break through against the Aggies (10-3, 0-1). LSU took the lead for good on a steal and layup by Morris and Cherry followed with a jump shot for a 54-51 lead.
Morris, who made nine of 16 shots and four of nine 3-pointers, hit a trey to spark and 11-3 run to push LSU’s lead to 65-56 with 3:25 left. Cherry capped that run with a mid-range jumper and a driving basket, and then drew a charge with 2:02 left to ignite the crowd.
“I knew I had to do something to help my team,” Cherry said. “Points weren’t coming in the first quarter. I was down on myself, but shook everything off and got back to what the team needed me to do. I took into the role of facilitating until I got going.”
LSU struggled at the free-throw line (13 of 25) but hit six straight in the final minute to keep the dangerous 3-point shooting Aggies at bay.
“Our transition offense was not very good; we couldn’t finish,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “We would either run over somebody, throw it away, take a jump shot instead of a layup. It got better in the second half.
“We were grinding it out. It’s the SEC. You’ve got a lot of good players and a lot of good coaches. We don’t have to talk about free throws; I just fired the free-throw coach; teasing.”
Mulkey’s crew did play good perimeter defense against A&M, which entered the game leading the country with a 43.5% average from 3-point range. Ace gunner Kayla Wells was five of 18 overall and three of seven from 3 for 13 points. Destiny Pitts led the Aggies with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Qadashah Hoppie had 16 points and five assists.
“We were the better team for about three quarters of the game,” Aggies coach Gary Blair said. “LSU was definitely the better team in the fourth quarter. They did what they had to, and it starts with Pointer. Everything starts with Pointer. We talked about keeping the ball out of her hands in the fourth quarter and we never did.”