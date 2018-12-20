Ed Orgeron said he was confident about LSU's recruiting class of 2019 because each commitment's home he visited felt like a celebration.

Wednesday night at TJ Ribs in Baton Rouge, Orgeron's Fiesta Bowl edition of his weekly call-in show served as the after-party.

LSU locked in 19 early signees, and at the moment, the Tigers' recruiting class ranks No. 4 nationally, according to 247Sports.

And the three five-star recruits — Dunham School cornerback Derek Stingley, Destrehan running back John Emery and Southern Lab guard Kardell Thomas — each filled big needs for the Tigers next season.

Midway through Wednesday night's show on WDGL-FM, 98.1, a regular attendee asked Orgeron what team needs were left on the board.

Orgeron responded quickly: "Defensive line, defensive line, defensive line, defensive line and defensive line."

The answer isn't big news to anyone who has followed the Tigers closely since Nov. 3, when No. 1 Alabama dominated the trenches in a 29-0 beating of LSU, prompting Orgeron to say afterward: "We've got to recruit better defensive linemen ... I've got to recruit better offensive linemen. Same old thing: you've got to beat Alabama on the line of scrimmage."

LSU has already addressed its needs on the offensive line with the signings of Thomas (the nation's No. 2 guard), Michigan-native Anthony Bradford (No. 13 guard) and Teurlings Catholic's Thomas Perry (No. 36 offensive tackle).

And the LSU coaching staff has already made headway on addressing the defensive line by snagging Utah's top prospect, Siaki Ika (the nation's No. 11 defensive tackle), and Haynesville High's Joseph Evans (No. 45 defensive tackle).

Both recruits will have opportunities for early playing time, and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda said Evans has "shown the ability to play both interior and on the outside of the (defensive line)."

"(Evan's) got great explosion and he’s got great movement skills," Aranda said Wednesday on the athletic department's in-house recruiting program. "So he’s someone who can add to our depth right away and push for playing time.”

Orgeron can't comment on specific unsigned recruits because of NCAA rules. Still, he has made it all but clear that the coaching staff is still pursuing the nation's top defensive tackle, Amite High's Ishmael Sopsher, who is also being heavily recruited by Alabama and won't sign until February.

Pursuing Sopsher also falls in line with Orgeron's campaign to keep Louisiana's top prospects in-state.

But just how much of a need is there on the Tigers' defensive line?

Measured by total starts at each position, defensive tackle is near the bottom when it comes to returning experience next season.

With starting nose tackle Ed Alexander, a junior, leaving early for the NFL draft, the only LSU player left who has started at nose tackle is Breiden Fehoko, who began the season at defensive end and started eight games before he suffered a season-ending arm injury.

The only position groups that have less experience are running back (two starts) and tight end (one start) — and those needs were met Wednesday's.

Freshman Tyler Shelvin will play in place of Alexander, and how the 6-foot-3, 362-pounder performs will show just how much depth there is at nose tackle. Orgeron has compared Shelvin to former LSU great Glenn Dorsey, but Shelvin's stats were minimal this season. He recorded one sack and one tackle for loss in five games.

As a whole, production on the defensive line was down this season.

LSU's total of 29 sacks and 75 tackles for loss this season were its fewest since 2014, and starting defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan, who are scheduled to return next season, combined for a total of five sacks.

Strong safety Grant Delpit led LSU with five sacks.

The LSU coaching staff can still sign six more scholarship players during the traditional signing period, which begins Feb. 6, and the Tigers still have two commitments left to sign: Ruston's Ray Parker (the nation's No. 16 offensive tackle), and Memphis native Maurice Hampton (No. 9 cornerback) — although Hampton is a top prospect for the MLB draft and could eventually bypass LSU altogether.

So how might the LSU coaching staff spend those final scholarships? Orgeron said Wednesday that outside of the commitments they already have, they're "going to go find the best player available."

Who, then, are the best players available within LSU's reach?

Nathan Pickering, the nation's No. 6 defensive tackle per 247Sports, is a 6-3, 286-pound Mississippi native, and he's been committed to Mississippi State since the summer. LSU beat Mississippi State 19-3 in October, but the Bulldogs have depth opening up on the defensive line with NFL prospect Jeffery Simmons and six seniors set to leave.

Amite High's Devonta Lee, the nation's No. 6 athlete, scored two touchdowns in the Class 2A LHSAA state championship earlier this month, and he has proven he can play both defensive back and wide receiver. Lee would be a good signing on his own, although it's uncertain whether it would have an impact on his teammate, Sopsher. LSU is also pursuing Sopsher's older brother, Rodney, who is the nation's No. 29 junior college defensive end.

George Pickens, the nation's No. 7 wide receiver, is a 6-3, 190-pound Alabama native who is committed to Auburn. Southern Lab's Thomas said he's been recruiting Pickens himself, although Thomas said Pickens had questions about LSU's quarterback play.

Jay Ward, the nation's No. 51 cornerback, could bolster what is already an elite haul for LSU at cornerback with Stingley and four-star Raydarious Jones.