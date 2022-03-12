WHO: No. 6 LSU (12-3) vs. Bethune-Cookman (5-9)

WHEN: 1 p.m., Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is No. 6 by Collegiate Baseball. Bethune-Cookman is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Ma'Khail Hilliard (0-0); Bethune-Cookman — TBD

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Tigers are looking for a weekend series sweep of Bethune-Cookman, coming off a 5-1 Saturday and an 8-7 win Friday. On Saturday, LSU pitcher Ty Floyd retired the first seven batters he faced before Bethune-Cookman scored an unearned run. Then he allowed one more hit the rest of his outing. Floyd lasted six innings and struck out eight batters, including the last two he faced. Spelling Floyd, teammate Eric Reyzelman tossed three shutout innings after inheriting a 5-1 lead. He scattered two hits and recorded seven strikeouts as LSU clinched its last series before Southeastern Conference play starts next weekend.

With heavy dose of fastballs, LSU shuts down Bethune-Cookman to clinch series Relying on their fastballs, Ty Floyd and Eric Reyzelman combined for 15 strikeouts to lead LSU in a 5-1 win over Bethune-Cookman.

+4 Blake Money exits game early; LSU rallies to win close one over Bethune-Cookman Right-hander Blake Money was fidgeting with his pitching hand when he spoke to catcher Tyler McManus after giving up a home run in the fifth i…