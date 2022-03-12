BR.mainelsu.022022 HS 2066.JPG

LSU starting pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard (52) pitches against Maine, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: No. 6 LSU (12-3) vs. Bethune-Cookman (5-9)

WHEN: 1 p.m., Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is No. 6 by Collegiate Baseball. Bethune-Cookman is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Ma'Khail Hilliard (0-0); Bethune-Cookman — TBD

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Tigers are looking for a weekend series sweep of Bethune-Cookman, coming off a 5-1 Saturday and an 8-7 win Friday. On Saturday, LSU pitcher Ty Floyd retired the first seven batters he faced before Bethune-Cookman scored an unearned run. Then he allowed one more hit the rest of his outing. Floyd lasted six innings and struck out eight batters, including the last two he faced. Spelling Floyd, teammate Eric Reyzelman tossed three shutout innings after inheriting a 5-1 lead. He scattered two hits and recorded seven strikeouts as LSU clinched its last series before Southeastern Conference play starts next weekend.