Rest has been a priority for LSU in the two weeks at home leading up to the Georgia series.
That showed Tuesday night when first baseman Tre’ Morgan started at designated hitter. He was back starting at first base on Friday night against the Bulldogs.
Morgan hyperextended his right knee during the Mississippi State series in early April when he sprinted and stretched for the bag on a base hit. While he’s been able to play on it, Morgan started at designated hitter Tuesday night against UNO to get some rest. That allowed freshman Luke Leto to get his first start at first base, and it moved Brayden Jobert from his traditional designated hitter role to right field.
“He’s played 12 games since this has happened, so he can definitely play, but managing these things are critical right now,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said Wednesday about Morgan.
Johnson also held off throwing relievers Eric Reyzelman, Paul Gervase and Riley Cooper against the Privateers. Instead, Michael Fowler — who had pitched in only one game this year — and Trent Vietmeier — who hadn’t pitched since April 14 against Arkansas — saw time on the mound in the 9-4 loss.
“They've always been awesome when they're completely fresh,” Johnson said. “Paul actually came up to me and wanted to pitch on Tuesday. I went into that game not wanting to pitch him, Cooper or Reyzelman. It worked out. Not the way I wanted it to work out, but it worked out.”
Hit by pitch
The Tigers have been hit by 80 pitches so far this season, good enough for No. 6 in the nation and No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference. That’s not a coincidence, according to Dylan Crews.
“It’s no coincidence that we lead in the country. We work on it every single day,” he said. “As soon as it's coming at us, we're not moving our feet.”
Hasty-Crews connection
Left-handed reliever Jacob Hasty’s recent rise in playing time and production comes as no surprise to Crews. They played together at Cooperstown Dreams Park for the Central Florida Pride in 2014, which won the tournament against Wisconsin All-Stars Black.
The two lost touch when Hasty moved to Texas, but they were reunited when both committed to LSU.
“I love Hasty. I've always thought he was kind of an underdog, really,” Crews said. “I'm just happy for him. He’s been showing up every opportunity that he's had.”