LSU has landed its second five-star commitment in the 2020 class, and the Tigers now have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
Rakim Jarrett, the nation's No. 2 wide receiver according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to the LSU Tigers Saturday afternoon.
"Committed. Thank You," Jarrett posted on his Twitter account, along with a picture of him wearing a No. 5 jersey.
Committed. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/VhRmsAc2Fb— Rakim Jarrett (@RakimJarrett) April 27, 2019
The 6-foot, 190-pound Jarrett is from St. John's College High School in Washington DC, and he joins cornerback Elias Ricks as the second five-star in LSU's recruiting class.
Ricks, from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, is the nation's No. 1 cornerback.
Jarrett is the third wide receiver in LSU's 2020 class, which ranked No. 3 nationally before Jarrett's signing, and he joined Calabasas High (Calif.) wideout Jermaine Burton (No. 7 WR) and Westgate High's Kayshon Boutte (No. 8 WR).
With Jarrett's commitment, LSU now has four of the nation's top 40 recruits.