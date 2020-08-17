LSU's revised football schedule is finalized.
The SEC revealed the full 2020 schedule on SEC Network Monday evening, showing what the defending national champion's season will be in a 10-game, league-only schedule that was altered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The SEC is the last of college football's five major conferences to release its revised schedule, and it is one of six leagues in the Football Bowl Subdivision that is still planning to play this fall.
LSU and the rest of the SEC's teams began preseason camp on Monday.
Here's a look at LSU's schedule. Times and TV schedules are yet to be announced.
Sept. 26 — Mississippi State at LSU
Oct. 3 — LSU at Vanderbilt
Oct. 10 — Missouri at LSU
Oct. 17 — LSU at Florida
Oct. 24 — South Carolina at LSU
Oct. 31 — LSU at Auburn
Nov. 7 — Bye
Nov. 14 — Alabama at LSU
Nov. 21 — LSU at Arkansas
Nov. 28 — LSU at Texas A&M
Dec. 5 — Ole Miss at LSU
*The SEC championship game will be Dec. 19, two weeks later than originally planned.
The SEC's release of a schedule does not guarantee a season will be played.
Today, the league's region does not meet the NCAA's public health standards for proceeding safely with a fall season.
Members of the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel warned in a Thursday webinar that the risks of outbreaks are still a major hurdle for the remaining conferences to overcome.
Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA's chief medical officer and head of the advisory panel, told CNN late Saturday that "we're not in a place today where we could safely play sports."
There is precedent for leagues canceling after announcing revised fall schedules.
The Pac-12's new league-only season, released July 31, lasted 11 days before the league folded fall play. The Mountain West's, released Aug. 5, lasted five days. The Big Ten's, also released Aug. 5, lasted six.
The Big Ten had more urgency for a decision, with its league-only season scheduled to start on Sept. 5; but the Pac-12's schedule was in line with the SEC's decision to begin on Sept. 26.
The remaining Power Five leagues were more patient in their schedule releases, and they remain patient in their approach toward possibly playing football this fall.
The ACC announced its revised schedule on Aug. 6. The league's 15 members will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 against ACC opponents and one against a nonconference school.
Six days later, the Big 12 announced their revised schedule on Aug. 12, a "9+1" format that has its members playing each conference opponent and allows room for one nonconference game before the start of league play on Sept. 26.
Both leagues are still moving forward, although coronavirus cases have inhibited schools in both conferences.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told reporters that players were tested Friday after returning to practice after a week break. Nine players tested positive for COVID-19 and "a couple of others" that have been isolated due to contact tracing.
"Disappointed by the news, obviously," Riley said Saturday. "We've done such a tremendous job, really, this entire time. And certainly you know when you give your players some time, there is risk in that."
On Sunday, news broke that Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks, the team's two-time 1,000-yard rusher, will opt out of the football season, according to The Athletic.
Oklahoma is one of the nation's consistent contenders — the Sooners have won the Big 12 title five seasons in a row, with four College Football Playoff appearances — and Brooks rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown in LSU's 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the 2019 Peach Bowl semifinal.
Meanwhile, North Carolina, an ACC member, self-reported that it had 130 new student positive cases of COVID-19 since fall classes began last week. On Wednesday, the school will move all of its undergraduate in-person instruction to online learning.
It is uncertain how the outbreak will affect the Tar Heels football season.
LSU's students began moving in on Saturday, and the university's hybrid model of in-person and online instruction is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.
Images from SEC campuses circulated social media over the weekend showing students gathered tightly in unsafe gatherings.
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne tweeted a photo from Tuscaloosa on Sunday that showed a crowded line of people and issued a warning.
"Who wants college sports this fall?" Byrne tweeted. "Obviously not these people!! We've got to do better than this for each other and our campus community. Please wear your masks!"
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the photos on SEC Network Monday night, and he said, "We have to adopt that 'we're all in this together'-type thinking."
Sankey said public health trends still have "to make progress" as the SEC moves toward its start date.
"The circumstances of the virus are what will guide us forward," Sankey said.