The LSU board of supervisors will meet on Thursday to vote on the termination agreement for coach Ed Orgeron and proposed amended compensation for head track coach Dennis Shaver.
Orgeron's separation agreement, announced on Oct. 17, included a $16.9-million buyout to finish the remainder of the 2021 season. He originally signed a six-year, $42-million extension following the 2019 national championship season. He was due 70% of that if fired without cause.
As part of Orgeron's amended contract, he will receive $500,000 through the end of the regular season. He would then earn $149,000 for the month of December and $25,000 in postseason incentive pay if LSU makes a bowl game.
In addition, the committee will vote on a contract extension for Shaver, following the men's track and field team's national championship title. Shaver's base salary, starting in 2019, was $360,000 through 2024.
The new contract increases that annual base salary to $400,000 through June 2025. Shaver would also receive yearly supplemental compensation for media participation from $50,000 through 2022 to $125,000 through 2025.
Annual supplemental earnings include $25,000 for remaining head coach, up to $52,500 in coaches awards, $10,000 per year for team academic performance and bonuses up to $100,000 for post-season appearances.
