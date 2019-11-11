LSU will host a night game at Tiger Stadium when Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge on Nov. 23.
The SEC West match up will kickoff at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast by ESPN, the league announced Monday. Texas A&M at Georgia will be the 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
The Tigers, at Ole Miss, will also play at 6 p.m. on ESPN this Saturday.
You can see the full slate of SEC games that weekend below.
📺 times and networks announced for games on November 23: https://t.co/4nVQpTsnb7 pic.twitter.com/r1lG5Rt9IO— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 11, 2019