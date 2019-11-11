lsuarkansasfootball.111118_HS_1729
LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) tackles Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (5) on the rush in the second half of the Tigers' 24-17 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU will host a night game at Tiger Stadium when Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge on Nov. 23.

The SEC West match up will kickoff at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast by ESPN, the league announced Monday. Texas A&M at Georgia will be the 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

The Tigers, at Ole Miss, will also play at 6 p.m. on ESPN this Saturday.

You can see the full slate of SEC games that weekend below.

