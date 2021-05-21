COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For so long Friday night, Zach Arnold waited inside LSU’s dugout, watching as eight innings passed without either team scoring a run. The sophomore finally entered as a pinch hitter in the 13th inning with the bases loaded, the score tied and two outs.
Arnold watched the first pitch, a ball. Then he pulled a single past Texas A&M’s shortstop. Two runs scored as LSU retook the lead, and Arnold pointed at LSU’s dugout from first base. The Tigers leaned over the railing. They yelled and clapped while chants of “L-S-U” rang inside Olsen Field.
Arnold’s hit sparked a six-run inning as LSU beat Texas A&M 12-6 in the second game of their weekend series. Neither team had scored since LSU tied the game in the fifth inning.
Arnold changed that. Then sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty drilled a two-run double, freshman pinch-hitter Brody Drost added insurance and senior Devin Fontenot protected the lead. LSU scored all six runs with two outs.
The win secured LSU’s spot in the Southeastern Conference tournament next week, preventing any chance it would miss the postseason in the final game of the regular season Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers (33-21, 12-17 SEC) can give themselves a chance of making the NCAA tournament by winning the series.