Brian Kelly made a decision over the weekend about LSU’s starting quarterback, but he said Monday he would not reveal his plan in order to retain a “tactical advantage” before the season opener against Florida State.
“We've made a decision, but I'm not going to announce it publicly,” Kelly said. “Certainly everybody here wants to know who the quarterback is. I get that. But I think it's a tactical advantage for us not to announce it.”
After weeks of evaluating a tight competition between Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, Kelly said he knew who would start about 48 hours before his news conference.
“It's been that close,” Kelly said.
Last week, Kelly said he would announce a starter this Monday or Tuesday. He had built up to revealing the decision throughout camp, but he doesn’t want to give anything to Florida State.
The Seminoles, who won their first game 47-7 over Duquesne, haven’t seen any tape on an LSU team loaded with new players and new coaches.
“The advantage for us is that we haven't played,” Kelly said. “It doesn't help us to give up any of our cards in that sense. We're going to hold onto that card until game day.”
Throughout preseason practices open to the media, Daniels went first during team periods, but he and Nussmeier rotated with the first-team offense. Kelly described the situation as “1A and 1B” and said both of them will contribute this season.
“This is not a one and a two,” Kelly said.
If LSU uses both of them, the strategy would continue Kelly's long history of playing multiple quarterbacks, either because of his own decisions or injuries.
In 18 previous seasons at the Division I level, he has started the same quarterback the entire year seven times. Even then, freshman Tyler Buchner provided a rushing complement to graduate transfer Jack Coan last fall at Notre Dame.
In this situation, Kelly thinks LSU doesn’t have quarterbacks with wildly different skill sets. Though Daniels offers a dynamic rushing threat and Nussmeier has the more gifted arm, Kelly said they share enough traits to run the same kind of offense.
"There's not a dramatic difference between the two when it comes to play calling," Kelly said.
Kelly thinks that element, combined with the close nature of the competition, will keep both quarterbacks locked in regardless of who starts.
“They're going to be so engaged because they know how close they are to playing every snap,” Kelly said. “It's not going to be, 'Put your helmet underneath the bench.' You need your helmet on.”