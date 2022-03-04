Eye on the Madness

This is our seventh weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the Tigers. This file will be updated once more before Selection Sunday on March 13.

LSU was holding at No. 15 in Thursday’s NCAA NET rankings going into Friday’s SEC Tournament quarterfinal appearance against Kentucky (NET: 39). The game is set for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

LSU’s NCAA projections

NCAA selection committee top 16 preview: 2 seed, Spokane regional (Feb. 28)

Charlie Crème, ESPN: 2 seed, Bridgeport regional (March 1)

Autumn Johnson, NCAA.com: 2 seed, Spokane regional (March 1)

CollegeSportsMadness.com: 3 seed, Spokane regional (Feb. 28)

RealTimeRPI.com: 3 seed, regional not specified (March 3)

LSU’s ‘nitty gritty’

The NCAA generates what it calls a “nitty gritty” report on each team considering these major factors:

Record: 25-4, 13-3 SEC

NET ranking: 15

Strength of schedule (SOS): 54

Non-conference SOS: 160

Quadrant 1 record: 4-1

Quadrant 2 record: 5-3

Quadrant 3 record: 8-0

Quadrant 4 record: 8-0

AP poll (Feb. 28): 6

USA Today coaches’ poll (March 1): 6

LSU women enter SEC tournament with a little less significance attached to games Talking with LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey for five seconds is all that's needed to understand she takes no basketball games lightly…

NCAA Tournament calendar

March 13: Selection Sunday

March 16-17: First Four games

March 18-19: First round

March 20-21: Second round

March 25-26: Regional semifinals (Sweet 16)

March 27-28: Regional finals (Elite 8)

April 1: Women’s Final Four national semifinals

April 3: National championship game

NCAA Tournament dates/sites

First Four

March 16-17: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

First and second rounds

March 18 and 20: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

March 19 and 21: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

Regional semifinals and finals

March 25 and 27 or March 26 and 28:

Bridgeport regional: Bridgeport, Conn. (Webster Bank Arena)

Greensboro regional: Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum)

Spokane regional: Spokane, Wash. (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena)

Wichita regional: Wichita, Kan. (Intrust Bank Arena)

Women’s Final Four

April 1 and 3: Minneapolis (Target Center)