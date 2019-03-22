During an off day earlier this week, Cade Beloso drove to a sporting goods store and bought a ping pong paddle. Through internet research and examination of paddles other LSU baseball players used, the freshman first baseman picked out the one he wanted before he arrived at the store.

“I've had to borrow people's paddles,” Beloso said, “and it’s getting aggravating.”

Beloso helps form a group of LSU baseball players who love ping pong — no, love isn’t a strong enough word. They obsess over ping pong. They play it whenever they have time, though not as much now the season has started.

The players compete inside the team lounge, on a purple table trimmed in yellow and stamped by LSU logos. A basket of paddles, some so old they rewrapped the grips, wait on a nearby ledge. They usually play before or after practice, but never on a gameday. Coach Paul Mainieri doesn’t let them play within an hour of first pitch, so they avoid it altogether.

A ping pong table has been in the team lounge for more than a decade. Assistant coach Sean Ochinko, a member of the 2009 national championship team, played on one when he attended LSU.

Ping pong’s popularity within the team has ebbed and flowed through the years. Not all of these Tigers play. Left fielder Daniel Cabrera, who broke out of a slump last year once he stopped playing, doesn’t touch it during the season. Senior third baseman Chris Reid said Mainieri prohibited the team from it three years ago when a pitcher arrived late to a meeting because he was playing ping pong. Mainieri doesn’t remember doing that.

“It might have been just that one day to shake them up a little,” Mainieri said.

This year, the Tigers’ interest in the sport reached a fascination. They played throughout preseason practice. Rivalries formed amongst the players. They invested hundreds of dollars in paddles. Some nights, they returned to Alex Box Stadium after study hall just to play ping pong.

“It's something we play around with,” junior pitcher Zack Hess said, “but this year it's taken on a life of its own.”

Also known as table tennis, the sport was invented in England in the late 1800s. It became an Olympic sport in 1988, though most people find the game on porches and in basements. There are tables in the clubhouses of the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels. Paddles can range from $4 to $350.

Last Christmas, pitcher Eric Walker’s older brother Ryan gave him a paddle. Ryan joined a table tennis club in college, and when he played for the Minnesota Twins AA affiliate, the team kept a table in the locker room. He bought Walker a customized Butterfly paddle. It cost about $100.

“I love it,” Walker said. “It's known for spin, and it feels great.”

Four other players — Matthew Beck, Drew Bianco, Rye Gunter and Beloso — own paddles, as does manager Ryan Key. Bianco bought his at Christmas. He keeps it inside a box in his locker, and he only lets his closest friends use it. Beck got one over the winter break, too.

lsupingpong0454.032119 bf.jpg LSU pitcher Eric Walker is serious about his pingpong and shows off his paddle complete with carrying case Wednesday March 20, 2019, in Baton …

“It was probably a little bit more money than I wanted it to be,” Beck said, laughing nervously. “If it gets me wins, I'm good. It pays itself off.”

He spent $80.

Rivalries exist within the team. Beloso said a few weeks ago he and Gunter are tied 15-15, but Beloso hadn’t told Gunter they kept score.

“He would say he's better than me,” Beloso said, “but he's not even close.”

And then there’s the record between Beck and Hess. Until team picture day in January, Beck held a 92-0 record against his fellow pitcher. Then Hess won by four points. Beck ran out of the lounge, across the hall and into the team locker room. Hess followed close behind, rubbing it in his face.

The Tigers played a lot during the preseason, filling their free time in the lounge. Guys sometimes came back hours after practice and played until almost midnight. While Beloso relaxed at home one Saturday, he texted Gunter. They met at the stadium and played for an hour and a half.

Demands of the season have reduced the amount of time players spend at the ping pong table. They are at the field nine hours on game days. Tired when the game ends, they go home. Other days are filled by practice, class and training, so they only play during the brief open moments of their schedule.

Over time, the ends of the table have developed dents as losing players bang their paddle against it. The lip on either end of the table is about half an inch higher than the rest of the playing surface. Balls skip off the uneven edge, creating an almost unhittable shot.

Unsatisfied by the condition of the table, some of the players lobbied LSU’s director of baseball operations for a new one. Walker thought they would have it by Christmas, improving the quality of their favorite hobby.

“It hasn't come yet,” Walker said. “We're hoping for a late New Year's Present.”

Before practice earlier this week, Mainieri recalled how ping pong helped LSU win the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championship. Every team stayed at the Wynfrey Hotel, and there was a ping pong table in a common room. Before playing Kentucky in the second game of the tournament, Reid challenged Wildcats pitcher Sean Hjelle, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, to a ping pong match.

Once Reid stretched his lead to 17-4, Mainieri said Hjelle threw his paddle and quit.

“When we faced Hjelle that night,” Mainieri said, laughing, “our team kept saying, 'We're going to beat this guy. He's a quitter. Reid made him quit today.' “

The Tigers won 10-0, ending the game after seven innings.

As Mainieri finished telling the story, he yelled at senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis, who stood inside the batting cage.

“Hey Antoine, who do we give credit for beating Kentucky in '17?”

Duplantis turned around.

"Oh," he said, "Chris Reid."