LSU vs. Alabama has become one the most important rivalries in college football, and Saturday's much awaited showdown will add another momentous chapter.
Take a look at the history between the two programs by the numbers:
5 - LSU's longest win streak against Alabama
While Alabama has dominated the rivalry of late, LSU bested the Crimson Tide from 2003-2007 as part of two national title runs. The Tigers won by a combined score of 138-64.
7 - Alabama's active win streak against LSU
The Crimson Tide started the current win streak against the Tigers in the 2012 BCS championship game, a 21-0 victory in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
9-3 - Nick Saban's record against LSU as Alabama's head coach
Saban has had a stranglehold on the rivalry since returning to college football after a short stint in the NFL. The former LSU head coach from 2000-2004 boasts a 4-1 record against Alabama.
9-6 - The score in 2011's "game of the century"
Before Alabama's championship game victory that season, the two teams squared off in the regular season ranked No. 1 and No. 2. LSU escaped Tuscaloosa with a 9-6 overtime. All points were scored by field goals.
11 - Alabama's longest win streak in the rivalry
The Tide have had the Tigers' number of late, but the longest streak in the rivalry dates back from 1971-1981.
14.5 - The point spread in Saturday's game
Alabama is a heavy favorite again, but this weekend's 14.5 spread is the biggest home underdog that LSU has been since 1999/2001.
24-10 - Last year's score
A pair of touchdowns by Alabama starting quarterback Jalen Hurts lifted the Tide over LSU. Hurts finished 11-of-24 through the air with 227 total yards. LSU's Danny Etling was just 12-of-26 for 137 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
28 - LSU's largest margin of victory
LSU handled Alabama 28-0 in 1957, the year before Paul "Bear" Bryant took over for the Crimson Tide.
44 - Alabama's largest margin of victory
Alabama has beaten LSU by 20 or more points 19 times, the most lopsided win coming in 1922, 47-3.
45 - Combined number of conference championships
The two programs have dominated the Southeastern Conference, combining for 45 titles. Alabama has 30 and LSU has 15. Only 37 have been SEC titles with the other eight coming from other conferences.
82 - Number of times the teams have played
Alabama owns the advantage in the rivalry with a 52-25-5 record.
1895 - The first meeting between LSU and Alabama
LSU, coached by Albert P. Simmons, beat Alabama 12-6 in the first official game between the schools.
1964 - LSU and Alabama have squared off every year since that season
The schools didn't face each other from 1959-1963, but the two have met every season since.
2011 - Last time LSU beat Alabama
Saturday's showdown will be the highest LSU has been ranked going into the Alabama game since the two teams' 2011 meeting when LSU was No. 1. Can the Tigers pull the upset and snap Alabama's seven game winning streak? We'll see.
