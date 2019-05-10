LSU basketball coach Will Wade continues to get closer to completing the nonconference portion of his team's 2019-20 schedule.
Wade, who added Bowling Green to the slate this week, picked up another game and also pushed back one that was agreed to earlier.
The new game is a Nov. 16 contest with Nicholls State, while Wade pushed back a previously-scheduled Nov. 29 game with UL-Monroe.
The ULM game will now be played on a date to be determined during the 2020-21 season.
According to game contracts obtained by The Advocate, the matchup with Nicholls has been designated as an "Early Round Game" in the Jamaica Classic and will be played in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
As part of the contract to play in the Jamaica Classic in Montego Bay on Nov. 22 and 24, participating teams must play two early-round games on their home floor.
As such, the Jamaica Classic will pay the $87,500 game fee to Nicholls as well as for the other early-round opponent that has yet to be determined.
Other teams expected to join LSU in the Montego Bay portion of the tournament on Nov. 22 and 24 are Utah State, Rhode Island and North Texas.
The other half of the eight-team tournament has yet to be announced.
With 10 games set along with an appearance in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January (opponent and site to be determined this summer), Wade can add two more nonconference games to round out his schedule.
Here is the list of games scheduled:
(as of May 9)
Fri., Nov. 8: Bowling Green (season opener)
Wed., Nov. 13 — at VCU
Sat., Nov. 16 — Nicholls State
Fri., Nov. 22 — at Jamaica Classic (opponent TBD)
Sun., Nov. 24 — at Jamaica Classic (opponent TBD)
Tue., Dec. 3 — New Orleans
Sun., Dec 8 — Northwestern State
Wed., Dec. 18 — East Tennessee State
Sat., Dec. 21 — vs. USC (at Staples Center, Los Angeles)
Sun., Dec. 29 — Liberty