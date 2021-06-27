LSU All-American JuVaughn Harrison achieved one of his goals Sunday afternoon when he earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic track and field team in the high jump.
Harrison, who has mastered the unusual high jump-long jump double during his collegiate career, cleared 7 feet, 7¾ inches at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, to earn his first Olympic berth.
The Huntsville, Alabama, native, was scheduled to try and make the team in the long jump as well late Sunday night after dangerously high temperatures forced officials to delay competition.
When the meet was suspended at 5:15 p.m. CDT (3:15 p.m. in Oregon), it was 105 degrees with a heat index of 112.
A six-time NCAA champion in the high jump and long jump, Harrison was to compete in the long jump at 10:30 p.m. CDT.
Harrison was trying to become the first American since Jim Thorpe in 1912 to qualify for both the high and long jumps at the same Olympic Games.
Also scheduled to compete late Sunday were former LSU All-Americans Cassandra Tate and Terrance Laird.
Tate's 400-meter hurdles final was pushed back to 11:20 p.m. CT, and Laird was to line up in the 200 meters final at 11:52 p.m.
Harrison passed at the opening height of 7-1 on Sunday, then cleared the next five bars on his attempt each time.
After easily making 7-1, he went 7-3, 7-4¼, 7-5¼, 7-6½ and then 7-7¾ as several of the other 12 finalists fell by the wayside.
By the time he cleared 7-7¾, the only athletes who remained in contention were Tennessee's Darryl Sullivan and Shelby McEwen, who was competing unattached.
When Harrison finally missed on his first attempt at 7-8¾, he, Sullivan and McEwen had already secured spots on the team.
McEwen bowed out at 7-6½, while Harrison and Sullivan both cleared 7-7¾. However, Harrison was declared the U.S. champion based on fewer misses with only two compared to Sullivan's six.