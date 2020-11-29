COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Welcome to Film Room, where we'll break down significant portions from LSU's last football game.
Texas A&M 20, LSU 7
How It Happened
No run game, no nothing: Not much worked for the LSU offense on Saturday night. In short, the offensive line struggled to block in both the run game and in pass protection and most every mistake grew from that troubled root.
Most of all, LSU couldn't establish a run game. Texas A&M entered the game with a Top 10 rush defense, and the Aggies held true to form and held the Tigers to 36 total yards rushing. They dominated the line of scrimmage, and, with little ability to push or protect, LSU was nearly shut out for the first time in two seasons.
"It all starts up front with the blocking," coach Ed Orgeron said. "There's no room for us to run the football."
- The struggles in the LSU run game were clear from the beginning. The Tigers had a promising first drive, and, on fourth-and-1 at the Texas A&M 35, Orgeron opted to go for it. That down and distance has been brutal to LSU this season. Missouri beat LSU with a goal line stand at the goal line, and Orgeron later said there was "no excuse" for the team to not be able to score there. Texas A&M also stops LSU short of the line to gain (sequence shown right). The Aggies crowd the line of scrimmage, but focus in on defensive end DeMarvin Leal (circled red). Leal engages with and sheds starting right guard Chasen Hines and is in position to tackle and stop running back Ty Davis-Price short of a first down. Right tackle Austin Deculus and tight end Arik Gilbert have walled off the right edge, and somewhat of an alley has emerged. Leal is the only defender there to stop him. Hines has started in every game for LSU this season.
- Arik Gilbert was used often as an extra run blocker. Getting the tight end involved with run blocking isn't uncommon at LSU, but its increased usage on Saturday was similar to how the 2018 LSU Tigers had to use tight ends to help out a struggling offensive line. Gilbert, last year's high school national player of the year, wasn't exactly recruited to block. But without former fullback Tory Carter available, Gilbert was forced to be LSU's lead blocker out of the backfield on multiple occasions. Here on first-and-10 at the LSU 19 (sequence shown right), Gilbert (red arrow) is lined up at H-back and veers to the left as a lead blocker. He meets Texas A&M middle linebacker Buddy Johnson, and Johnson is able to stand his ground, fight off the block and stop John Emery for a 4-yard gain. This was Emery's longest run of the game.
- LSU had success against Arkansas with power run plays with pulling guards. It should be noted the Razorbacks defensive line depth was heavily hit by positive coronavirus cases and contact tracing, which made the LSU run game a main focus in the game plan. Texas A&M's defensive line was healthy and better. Here on first-and-10 at the Texas A&M 45 (shown right), defensive tackle Bobby Brown crosses in front of Hines but pushes up into the backfield enough to force Davis-Price to cut back to the right side. Defensive coordinator Mike Elko disguised blitzes and used them in timely moments during the game, and here, "Will" linebacker Aaron Hansford rushes from the left edge, gets separation off right tackle Austin Deculus and tackles Davis-Price for a loss of a yard.
- When starting quarterback Myles Brennan first went down with an abdominal injury, Orgeron introduced true freshman Max Johnson as a dual-threat player who could run very well. LSU tried to mix things up on offense by subbing in Johnson, who had several different designed runs prepared for the game. None of them quite worked. He finished with eight carries for 18 yards. If you count Texas A&M's three sacks, Johnson had minus-4 yards. Here at the start of the second quarter (sequence shown right), Johnson has no room to run. It doesn't appear that LSU's offensive line expects safety Leon ONeal (red arrow) to come all the way down to set the edge. He's lined up nearly 10 yards off the ball but walks up as the ball is being snapped. Johnson pulls a zone read (green circle), and he sees a hole to the right of center Liam Shanahan and Hines (yellow circle), who are double-teaming a defensive lineman. Hines never picks up ONeal (red circle), who tackles Johnson for a 1-yard gain.
- On the next play, LSU attempts a quarterback counter (sequence shown right). This time, the Tigers design it to where they have three extra lead blockers. Gilber (blue arrow) pulls to the right, as does left guard Ed Ingram (yellow arrow). Running back Josh Williams (purple arrow) runs forward to block defensive end Jeremiah Martin. Texas A&M's Buddy Johnson (circled red) blows the play up again. The linebacker sniffs out the counter play, and his angle is so near to the inside, Ingram oversteps him and cannot recover. The linebacker tackles Johnson for no gain. A play later, Johnson throws an incomplete pass and LSU punts. With no run game, Texas A&M's Mike Elko was free to blitz and pressure LSU's young quarterbacks on long third downs. LSU attempted a few wide receiver screens that didn't work either, and the Tigers had to endure one of its most dismal outings this season. "I think we gotta call better plays," Orgeron said. "I think we’ve gotta have a better plan. I was really disappointed in our plan, disappointed in our execution.”