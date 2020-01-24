LSU football and head coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to a six-year extension, according to Bruce Feldman.

It didn't take long for social media users to share their opinions on the news.

Take a look below:

Coach O GOT THAT GAT!!!! — Gump (@PapaGump69) January 24, 2020

Ed Orgeron trying time lift his wallet after today pic.twitter.com/gfG9orKN8D — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) January 24, 2020

Coach O has signed a 6 year, 42 million dollar extension pic.twitter.com/LY0rGMPqrf — Trap Game Sports Podcast (@TrapGameSports) January 24, 2020

Coach O on his way to secure the bag pic.twitter.com/5WtZmUaJc8 https://t.co/jQEcXlyI3q — Youngest Thug (@__youseeit) January 24, 2020

Damn! Ed Orgeron just got a $42 Million contract extension from LSU... good for him & his family.... — Just your Avg Fly Guy (@MCREDSKINS) January 24, 2020

"Go Tigers"- Orgeron after signing the deal, presumably. https://t.co/R4t6u71Wdm — Ryan Mayer (@r_mayer) January 24, 2020

This should make Orgeron one of the five highest-paid coaches in college football.



Only Dabo, Harbaugh, Saban and Jimbo are above $7 million https://t.co/Eb7nJwHsWz — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) January 24, 2020

