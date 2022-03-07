Jason Kelly, left, and Samuel Dutton

LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly, left, talks with freshman right-hander Samuel Dutton during the Tigers' 6-1 loss to Texas on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

 Provided photo via Twitter/LSU Baseball

Whether it was the weight of expectations or the level of competition – the LSU Tigers struggled in their first weekend road trip in the Shriners Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Now at 9-3 with still a lot of baseball left to play, LSU has a quick turnaround this week, but will get a break from the road, hosting both McNeese State and Bethune-Cookman.

The Tigers fell from No. 7 to No. 12 in D1 Baseball rankings and No. 8 to No. 16 in Baseball America. LSU remained in the top 10 in both Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game's rankings at No. 6 and No. 10 respectively. 

