The transcript of Joe Burrow's weekly media availability Monday evening, a session revisiting the epic seven-overtime game at Texas A&M last year and how taxing it was on his body, the Aggies' Citrus Bowl rings, on not eating oyster dressing yet, how appreciative he and his family are of the fans and what Louisiana now means to them.

We've heard you needed three IVs after that Texas A&M game last season; how exhausted were you?

J.B.: When you play two games in one and run the ball 30 times, your body's going to be pretty sore — especially as a quarterback who had never run the ball 30 times in his entire career. So that was a pretty low feeling after the game for sure.

Did you literally collapse?

J.B.: I just got super-dizzy and lightheaded and kind of had to sit down on the ground, I didn't, like, collapse or anything.

Was there a particular moment that stuck with you, or lingered for you, from that night?

J.B.: So, we were playing really well in overtime and we were getting two-point after two-point (conversions) and then the last time we had the ball, we scored the touchdown. Then, Dee (Anderson) ran a great route. We had him open and the ball got tipped at the line. We actually still completed it but he didn't in the end zone for that two-point play. So that one kind of ran through my head a couple times if I could have waited a little longer and found a window. So that one, I came off the field kind of mad because I knew they were rolling on offense and they were going to go down and score and possibly get the two-point, so that one kind of runs through my head.

What about the stuff you couldn't control, like some of the reviews and the (officials') calls. Did any of those linger?

J.B.: No, not really. We had plenty of opportunities to win that football game, both in regulation and in overtime, so you can't control those things. You can control how you play.

Did you see that they made commemorative cups with the score on them?

J.B.: No, I didn't see that. Interesting.

The score is engraved inside their Citrus Bowl rings.

J.B. (raising eyebrows): They have bowl rings?

There's a feeling you guys just want to annihilate these guys after last year. How did you go about that and keep your emotions in check?

J.B.: It's just another game for us. We feel like if we play the way we're capable of playing, we'll win the game. But they obviously have four losses this year and three of those teams are in the top five currently and Auburn was in the top 10 for a lot of the year, so their losses are really good losses. They're a really good football team, so we're going to have our work cut out for us.

There were a couple times during the overtimes when they were on defense and Coach O sprinted about 40 yards to call time out. Did you see that and what do you think about it?

J.B.: I don't think Coach O is the fastest person in the world, I'm not going to lie. I haven't seen it, but I'd have to study the tape before I answer that question.

So how many points would this offense score if you played seven overtimes this year?

J.B.: Oh, gosh … 72 is still a lot of points. I can't remember how many we had in regulation, was it 31? I'd like to think we would have more than 31 this year in regulation. Hopefully, we wouldn't have scored as much because hopefully that game would have been over.

That was the first game they really unleashed you as a runner. Was that the game plan going in and how did you feel about it?

J.B.: I came in on Monday and Coach O called me in and said, 'We're going to run you this week,' and I said, 'OK, I like it. … I like running the ball, I like getting hit sometimes.' Then, we get to the game and the rushes just kept piling up. piling up. I was like, 'Dang, I didn't think we'd get to 30.' I think I had 100 yards at the end of the game, first time in college … I didn't think I was going to be running the ball that much, for sure.

Coach Orgeron said he added a two-point period to Thursday practices this year because the coaches ran out of them that night against A&M. What's that period like, focusing on those specific situations?

J.B.: Yeah, I think we're much more well-equipped for two-point plays this year. We still have a bunch in our back pocket that we haven't used this year and our red-zone offense has been one of the best in the country. That's a tribute to Coach E (Steve Ensminger) and Coach Joe (Brady), working on Wednesday night coming up with these concepts. So I think we're much more well-equipped this year because of that period and our coaching staff.

Did last year's A&M game kind of push it into like a Florida or Alabama game where it's like "we kind of hate them," and this is a rivalry game now for you guys?

J.B.: I wouldn't say it's a rivalry game. To be honest, I don't know who LSU's rival is because we have so many trophies and it seems like four or five times I come and sit right here and you guys say, 'It's a rivalry game.' So I don't even know any more. But this is a big game, a chance to go 12 and 0. They're a really good football team.

There was a point right after last year's game where (A&M assistant coach) Dameyune Craig pumped his fist right in front of you. What were you thinking?

J.B.: (inaudible) I don't know, I was kind of too tired to do anything so I just kind of stood there. Hopefully, it'll be a little different this year.

What have you seen out of the Aggies' defense this year?

J.B.: They have some good players up front, (No.) 52 is a really, really good player. He's got twitch, he's strong and their defensive coordinator does a great job of mixing up the looks for me. They have a really good blitz package on third down and they'll go to it on second-and-long as well, so I'm going to have to be keyed in to reading my keys pre-snap to try and get these blitzes picked up. They do a really good job, that coaching staff, they're good coaches.

Coach O said they started pulling plays from the (pro) spring league this year. How creative are the plays?

J.B.: I never heard that story, but I know last year we had four or five two-point plays that we would occasionally call throughout the game in the red zone. Obviously, we ran out of them in that overtime and we just started calling normal plays. You like to save your best plays for the two points because it's usually critical situations. I think we have a lot more this year; we have a lot more things in our back pocket and a much more-creative coaching staff.

Coach O told us today that Steve Ensminger got on the headsets and asked, "Does anybody have a two-point play?" Do you have one?

J.B.: No, I didn't have any in the game plan last year for me. I've had some in the past that I've liked, but I didn't bring it up to them because I didn't think we'd be running seven two-point plays. So I thought we had enough.

Do you have one now in your head?

J.B.: I got a couple.

What is the difference between a two-point play and any particular play?

J.B.: You have your normal red-zone offense and then you have like 5-yard line to 10-yard line offense and then you have your inside-the-5 offense. It's those plays that you try not to show them throughout the year because two-point plays are such a critical situation. When you're going for two, usually you're down by two or you're trying to make it a two-score game. So those plays are super-critical.

It's going to be your final game in Tiger Stadium. When you run out of the tunnel, are you going to get emotional and all that stuff?

J.B.: I hope not, but I said that in high school, too, and I got super-emotional. And this one, this place means so much to me … everyone has been so great. I never could have dreamed that this was going to happen, the reception from the people in Louisiana to an Ohio kid who transferred here. It's been such a great two years and I hope I can shown some appreciation to the fans on Saturday.

You're projected to be a high draft pick, but do you wish you had one more year?

J.B.: Of course I do. This place is super-special. I went up to our trainer and I said, 'You guys find me a sixth year? You know, I'm coming back.' Unfortunately, I was not able to find that sixth year, so this will be the last one.

Adrian Magee said there was a time where you had to tell him to stop joking so much. What do you remember about that and how often did you have to remind him to take a step back from being a jokester?

J.B.: Adrian has come a long way. I used to get really frustrated with Adrian because I felt like he didn't take a lot of things seriously. This year, you've seen a lot of growth with him as far as maturity and understanding the offense. He's become one of our best players. We moved him to left tackle and he's been playing great. We're going to move him back to left guard soon and he's going to be playing great there as well. I've been so proud of that guy this year, he's become one of the best players in the country.

Last year at this time, we joked with you about Louisiana food and Thanksgiving because you had only been here a short time. Have you learned to like some other things, like oyster dressing?

J.B. (laughing): You know what, I have not had oyster dressing yet. But last Thanksgiving, I went to Piccadilly with Coach (Sam) Nader and that was fun.

What has this place meant to your family?

J.B.: We were actually talking about that this weekend. Every single weekend, I just hear stories. Some of my best friends from high school, their parents came this weekend and they said people were just thanking them for sending me down here. And the reception that not only myself, but my parents get is just unreal and I hear stories every weekend of how great the fans are to my family. I couldn't be more appreciative of this fan base and this place.

What's the biggest difference mentally or maturity-wise that makes this team different than last year?

J.B.: I think last year we were going into games not really knowing what to expect and going in and saying I think we can win this game. This year, we expect to win every single game. We expect to score every single drive and if we don't we get a little frustrated. We got to kind of hold ourselves back a little bit because we have a really good offense and we didn't score twice on Saturday and we walked off the field and were like, 'Dang, we should have got those two.' But we had 612 yards of offense and 56 points, so that's kind of become the standard around here. You want to play to the LSU standard of performance now and if we don't play a perfect game, we get upset.