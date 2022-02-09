Baseball cards, apparel and content partnerships are starting to pile up for LSU baseball players.
Now that college athletes able to profit off of their name, image and likeness, some LSU baseball players are getting ahead of the curve.
On Tuesday, Baton Rouge personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan announced that first baseman Tre' Morgan and second baseman Cade Doughty had become part of "The G Team," as McKernan calls it, joining several football players, notably wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, LSU track runner Sean Burrell and LSU senior guard Alexis Morris.
With this opportunity, Morgan and Doughty can receive monthly payments for participating in "deliverables," like modeling in photo or video shoots, posting on their social media or appearing at company events.
"I call them hometown sons of Louisiana: Cade came from Baton Rouge and Tre' is from the New Orleans area," McKernan said. "I think they represent their state and their university wonderfully and I think they'll do the same same for my company. I think there's going to be a tremendous season this this year for LSU baseball, and I would encourage other businesses to get involved."
McKernan said he is considering adding more players from the baseball team, and has recently filmed a Super Bowl commercial with wide receiver Malik Nabers, offensive lineman Miles Frazier, wide receiver Kyren Lacy, cornerback Greg Brooks and Boutte.
While McKernan has players representing his brand, others like Jacob Berry and Dylan Crews are seeking opportunities to promote their own.
Both Crews and Berry have baseball cards through different companies. Crews baseball cards can be found at Check Out My Cards, while Berry's are made by Onyx Authenticated.
Berry also has his own line of t-shirts, hats and hoodies through Blue Chip, a "global marketplace and direct to consumer platform where a premier athlete can design, collaborate and showcase their individual brand."
Berry is the company's only NIL athlete so far, as it mostly works with MLB, NBA, WNBA, NFL, Global Football, MMA and Boxing athletes. Executive director of Blue Chip Robert Narvaez used to work with Under Armour and said many designers in the company came from other big brand names like Under Armour, Nike and Adidas.
"We ask our athletes to one sit for a design session, which is generally between 30 and 60 minutes and we'll get to know the athlete from from on the field, and get to what is behind the curtain off the field," Narvaez said. "We kind of put that in a mixing bowl, and we get to create a brand identity and a brand logo for the athlete."
Berry's page caters to not just his baseball side, but his love for fishing. His webpage calls him a "two-sport athlete."
College baseball is not the most popular college sport, but is prominent in the south. According to On3 Sports, University of Texas baseball players are being offered $10,000/year from a non-profit called, "Occupy Left Field."
McKernan's players can earn up to thousands of dollars per month, depending on what they do and how large their followings are.
As the NIL era continues, the opportunity to make money in college before turning pro may make programs like LSU more enticing than going straight from high school to the minor leagues.
"I think there's a platform here that, doesn't exist in many other programs in terms of the interest in this place," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said on Jan. 28. "For our players, there's an unbelievable platform to create. I think it's going to be very impactful for us."