The four LSU basketball players who declared for the NBA draft shortly after the Tigers’ season ended have been invited to the two combines scheduled for later this month.
The league announced Tuesday that Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford are among 69 players expected to attend the NBA draft combine, while Javonte Smart and Darius Days are on the list of 40 players invited to the G League pre-draft workouts.
The NBA draft combine is set for June 21-27, while the G League Elite Camp will be held Saturday through Monday. Both combines will take place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
The NBA draft combine, an important step in the draft process, will consist of five-on-five games, shooting, strength and agility skills and interviews with front-office execs, coaches and scouts.
Five-on-five games will be televised on June 24 (ESPN2) and June 25 (ESPNU) from 2-6 p.m. each day.
A select number of standout players from the G League Elite Camp will be invited to remain in Chicago to take part in the NBA draft combine.
The NBA draft is scheduled for July 29.