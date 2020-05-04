LSU football picked up another major commitment Monday as Garrett Nussmeier announced his pledge to the Tigers.
The four-star prospect from Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus who was born in Lake Charles released a two-minute video revealing his decision to pick the reigning national champions over offers from schools like Texas A&M, Texas, Penn State and Baylor.
“I’m heading back to my roots. I’m committed to Louisiana State University. Geaux Tigers!?
Nussmeier (6-foot-2, 182 pounds) is ranked No. 104 on the 247Sports.com recruiting composite. His recruiting rankings per the three major recruiting sites are:
• 247Sports.com: No. 199 nationally, No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 33 prospect in Texas
• ESPN: No. 62 nationally, No. 13 QB overall, No. 7 prospect in Texas
• Rivals: No. 87 nationally, No. 6 pro-style QB, No. 14 prospect in Texas
Nussmeier is the son of former New Orleans Saints quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.
The elder Nussmeier played in New Orleans from 1994-97 and coached quarterbacks for the St. Louis Rams from 2006-07 for new LSU passing game coordinator Scott Linehan, the former NFL head coach who replaced Joe Brady in February when he left to be offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.